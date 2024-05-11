OHSAA Spring Tournament Information

Spring Sports Brackets and Tournament Coverage
Tickets for All Tournament Contests
Fans can visit www.OHSAA.org/tickets for OHSAA tournament tickets in all sports.
OHSAA Spring State Tournaments
Boys Tennis – May 23-24 at The College of Wooster and Aspen Racquet Club
Boys Volleyball – May 25-26 at Pam Evans Smith Arena, Wittenberg University, Springfield
Softball – May 30, 31 and June 1 at Firestone Stadium, Akron
Track & Field – May 30, 31 and June 1 at Welcome Stadium, Dayton
Lacrosse – June 7 (girls) and 8 (boys) at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus
Baseball – June 7-9 at Canal Park, Akron
NFHS Network and Broadcast Information
The NFHS Network will provide live video streaming coverage of the boys volleyball, track and field, softball, lacrosse (finals only) and baseball state tournaments. Broadcasts are available at: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/ohsaa
OHSAA Radio Network Coverage of Softball and Baseball State Tournaments
The OHSAA Radio Network will have the call for all 12 games from the softball and baseball state tournaments. Affiliates have reduced or waived fees during their own regional and state tournament broadcasts. Please contact Tim Stried at the OHSAA for details.