OHSAA Spring Tournament Information

Spring Sports Brackets and Tournament Coverage

Tickets for All Tournament Contests

Fans can visit www.OHSAA.org/tickets for OHSAA tournament tickets in all sports.

OHSAA Spring State Tournaments

Boys Tennis – May 23-24 at The College of Wooster and Aspen Racquet Club

Boys Volleyball – May 25-26 at Pam Evans Smith Arena, Wittenberg University, Springfield

Softball – May 30, 31 and June 1 at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Track & Field – May 30, 31 and June 1 at Welcome Stadium, Dayton

Lacrosse – June 7 (girls) and 8 (boys) at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Baseball – June 7-9 at Canal Park, Akron

NFHS Network and Broadcast Information

The NFHS Network will provide live video streaming coverage of the boys volleyball, track and field, softball, lacrosse (finals only) and baseball state tournaments. Broadcasts are available at: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/ohsaa

OHSAA Radio Network Coverage of Softball and Baseball State Tournaments

The OHSAA Radio Network will have the call for all 12 games from the softball and baseball state tournaments. Affiliates have reduced or waived fees during their own regional and state tournament broadcasts. Please contact Tim Stried at the OHSAA for details.