OHSAA State Tournaments Continue

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association will conduct three state tournaments this week, including lacrosse, softball and track and field, while the baseball tournament has reached the regional round.

The softball state tournament begins Thursday morning at Firestone Stadium in Akron, while the lacrosse state semifinals are at neutral sites around the state Tuesday and Wednesday, with the winners advancing to the state championship games Saturday at Ohio Wesleyan University. Pairings for softball and lacrosse are below.

The track and field state tournament is Friday and Saturday at three Central Ohio high schools, since Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at The Ohio State University is not available due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Division I meet will be held at Hilliard Darby, the Division II meet will be at Pickerington North and the Division III meet will be at Westerville North.

Last weekend, the 101st boys tennis state tournament was held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. Results are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Tennis-Boys/2021-Boys-Tennis-Tournament-Coverage

Track and Field State Tournament

Qualifiers, Schedules and Live Results: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Track-Field/2021-State-Tournament-Coverage

State meet running events live on the NFHS Network: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH

Softball State Tournament Pairings

All games at Firestone Stadium, Akron

All games live on the NFHS Network: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH

Home team listed first.

State Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Softball/Softball-2021/2021-OHSAA-Softball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division I

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (26-4) vs. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (32-1), Thursday, 10 a.m.

West Chester Lakota West (30-1) vs. Massillon Perry (26-6), Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Division IV

Bradford (28-2) vs. New Riegel (28-2), Thursday, 3 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights (21-4) vs. Newark Catholic (17-13), Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division III

Johnstown (19-11) vs. Canfield South Range (29-3), Friday, 10 a.m.

Sherwood Fairview (26-1) vs. Wheelersburg (26-1), Friday, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Division II

Hebron Lakewood (25-7) vs. Wooster Triway (28-2), Friday, 3 p.m.

LaGrange Keystone (31-1) vs. New Concord John Glenn (32-0), Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse State Tournament Pairings

Girls Lacrosse State Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Lacrosse-Girls/2021-Girls-Lacrosse-Tournament-Coverage

Championship games live on the NFHS Network: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH

Division I

New Albany vs. Hudson, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Uniontown Green High School

Loveland vs. Dublin Coffman, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Mason High School

Championship Game: Saturday, 4 p.m., Ohio Wesleyan University, Selby Stadium

Division II

Rocky River vs. Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown, Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Strongsville High School

Cincinnati Mariemont vs. Columbus Bishop Waterson, Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Centerville High School

Championship Game: Saturday, 10 a.m., Ohio Wesleyan University, Selby Stadium

Boys Lacrosse State Tournament Pairings

Boys Lacrosse State Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Lacrosse-Boys/2021-Boys-Lacrosse-Tournament-Coverage

Championship games live on the NFHS Network: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH

Division I

Dublin Jerome vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius, Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Uniontown Green High School

Cincinnati St. Xavier vs. Upper Arlington, Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Bellbrook High School

Championship Game: Saturday, 7 p.m., Ohio Wesleyan University, Selby Stadium

Division II

Rocky River vs. Chagrin Falls, Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Strongsville High School

Cincinnati Mariemont vs. Columbus Bishop Waterson, Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Centerville High School

Championship Game: Saturday, 1 p.m., Ohio Wesleyan University, Selby Stadium

Regional Baseball

Statewide Baseball Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Baseball/Baseball-2021/2021-Baseball-Tournament-Coverage

