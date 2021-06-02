OHSAA State Tournaments Continue

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association will conduct three state tournaments this week, including lacrosse, softball and track and field, while the baseball tournament has reached the regional round.
The softball state tournament begins Thursday morning at Firestone Stadium in Akron, while the lacrosse state semifinals are at neutral sites around the state Tuesday and Wednesday, with the winners advancing to the state championship games Saturday at Ohio Wesleyan University. Pairings for softball and lacrosse are below.
The track and field state tournament is Friday and Saturday at three Central Ohio high schools, since Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at The Ohio State University is not available due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Division I meet will be held at Hilliard Darby, the Division II meet will be at Pickerington North and the Division III meet will be at Westerville North.
Last weekend, the 101st boys tennis state tournament was held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. Results are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Tennis-Boys/2021-Boys-Tennis-Tournament-Coverage
Track and Field State Tournament
Qualifiers, Schedules and Live Results: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Track-Field/2021-State-Tournament-Coverage
State meet running events live on the NFHS Network: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH
Softball State Tournament Pairings
All games at Firestone Stadium, Akron
All games live on the NFHS Network: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH
Home team listed first.
State Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Softball/Softball-2021/2021-OHSAA-Softball-State-Tournament-Coverage
Division I
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (26-4) vs. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (32-1), Thursday, 10 a.m.
West Chester Lakota West (30-1) vs. Massillon Perry (26-6), Thursday, 12:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Division IV
Bradford (28-2) vs. New Riegel (28-2), Thursday, 3 p.m.
Cuyahoga Heights (21-4) vs. Newark Catholic (17-13), Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Division III
Johnstown (19-11) vs. Canfield South Range (29-3), Friday, 10 a.m.
Sherwood Fairview (26-1) vs. Wheelersburg (26-1), Friday, 12:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Division II
Hebron Lakewood (25-7) vs. Wooster Triway (28-2), Friday, 3 p.m.
LaGrange Keystone (31-1) vs. New Concord John Glenn (32-0), Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse State Tournament Pairings
Girls Lacrosse State Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Lacrosse-Girls/2021-Girls-Lacrosse-Tournament-Coverage
Championship games live on the NFHS Network: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH
Division I
New Albany vs. Hudson, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Uniontown Green High School
Loveland vs. Dublin Coffman, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Mason High School
Championship Game: Saturday, 4 p.m., Ohio Wesleyan University, Selby Stadium
Division II
Rocky River vs. Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown, Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Strongsville High School
Cincinnati Mariemont vs. Columbus Bishop Waterson, Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Centerville High School
Championship Game: Saturday, 10 a.m., Ohio Wesleyan University, Selby Stadium
Boys Lacrosse State Tournament Pairings
Boys Lacrosse State Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Lacrosse-Boys/2021-Boys-Lacrosse-Tournament-Coverage
Championship games live on the NFHS Network: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH
Division I
Dublin Jerome vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius, Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Uniontown Green High School
Cincinnati St. Xavier vs. Upper Arlington, Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Bellbrook High School
Championship Game: Saturday, 7 p.m., Ohio Wesleyan University, Selby Stadium
Division II
Rocky River vs. Chagrin Falls, Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Strongsville High School
Cincinnati Mariemont vs. Columbus Bishop Waterson, Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Centerville High School
Championship Game: Saturday, 1 p.m., Ohio Wesleyan University, Selby Stadium
Regional Baseball
Statewide Baseball Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Baseball/Baseball-2021/2021-Baseball-Tournament-Coverage
