OHSAA Student Leadership Conference Going Virtual Oct. 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The annual Ohio High School Athletic Association Student Leadership Conference will be held virtually on Tuesday, October 5, and feature the theme of Back to the Future. Led by professional speaker and event coordinator Harvey Alston, the conference will feature individuals who will speak about leadership, achievement and overcoming adversity. The conference is free to view online at: OHSAA SLC Back to the Future Virtual Conference (mjvirtualevents.com)

The event is traditionally held in-person at the Ohio Union at The Ohio State University with a capacity crowd of 1,500 students, making it the largest student leadership conference in the nation. By going online this year, the OHSAA hopes that the conference will be shown in classrooms and assemblies across Ohio.

“We are very proud of the tradition and positive feedback that we receive from the student leadership conference, and we expect this year to be no different even though it is virtual instead of in-person,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “Student-athletes are leaders in their school and this conference is one way to help build those leadership skills and create confidence. I know that the messages and inspiration that these students take back to their communities will make an impact all over Ohio.”

The purpose of the Student Leadership Conference is to engage all students who participate in school activities and also be a resource for adults who direct and support them during these unprecedented times.

2021 OHSAA Student Leadership Conference Speakers

Tuesday, October 5

Harvey Alston – Conference Coordinator and National Motivational Speaker

Alexis Young and Jaiden Davis – Hosts and MC’s

9:00 AM – Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director

9:05 AM – Mike Richards, OHSAA Foundation President

9:10 AM – Javier Sanchez

9:47 AM – Jenny Baker

9:54 AM – Harvey Alston

10:32 AM – Jason Michaels