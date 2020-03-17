OHSAA to Host Press Conference Thursday

Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass will meet with the media and a live online audience at noon; press conference limited to 30 media members

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association will host a press conference at noon Thursday (March 19) at the OHSAA office, Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass has announced.

The press conference will be streamed live through OHSAA.tv and the OHSAA’s social media platforms (@OHSAASports on Twitter and Facebook).

Snodgrass will provide updates and information on the OHSAA’s winter tournaments that were postponed indefinitely last Thursday, along with updates on spring sports. He will also take questions from media.

OHSAA member schools are encouraged to watch the press conference, as Snodgrass will respond to some of the frequently asked questions from the past several days. His memo to member schools last Friday is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/ohsaa-winter-and-spring-sports-update