NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
Weekly Specials
T and J Jan 2020
Fall 2019
Ol’ Jenny
January Start with us
Dec. 2019 new logo
May 2019
Oct. 2018 Update
Accepting New Patients
Staff Photo Update March 2020

OHSAA to Host Press Conference Thursday

OHSAA to Host Press Conference Thursday

Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass will meet with the media and a live online audience at noon; press conference limited to 30 media members

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association will host a press conference at noon Thursday (March 19) at the OHSAA office, Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass has announced.

The press conference will be streamed live through OHSAA.tv and the OHSAA’s social media platforms (@OHSAASports on Twitter and Facebook).

Snodgrass will provide updates and information on the OHSAA’s winter tournaments that were postponed indefinitely last Thursday, along with updates on spring sports. He will also take questions from media.

OHSAA member schools are encouraged to watch the press conference, as Snodgrass will respond to some of the frequently asked questions from the past several days. His memo to member schools last Friday is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/ohsaa-winter-and-spring-sports-update

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
March 2020
March 2020
February 2017
Route Driver PT NB
June 2019
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo Panel April 2017
NBLS Website