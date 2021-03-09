OHSAA Tournaments Have Arrived

COLUMBUS, Ohio – One year ago this Friday (March 12), the COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension – and eventual cancellation – of the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball, ice hockey and wrestling state tournaments, along with the boys basketball regional and state tournaments. Those tournaments will not be denied this year, thanks to the dedication of schools to follow local and state health precautions.

State champions will be crowned this week in girls basketball at University of Dayton Arena, ice hockey at the OhioHealth Ice Haus, and wrestling at three sites, as Hilliard Darby will host Division I, Marengo Highland will host Division II and Marion Harding will host Division III. Boys basketball has reached the regional tournaments.

Last weekend, the OHSAA conducted state tournaments in Division I bowling and gymnastics. Those results are linked below:

– Bowling: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Bowling/2020-21-OHSAA-Bowling/2021-Bowling-State-Tournament-Coverage

– Gymnastics: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Gymnastics/2020-2021-OHSAA-Gymnastics/2021-OHSAA-Gymnastics-Tournament-Coverage

2021 Girls Basketball State Tournament

TICKETING: In conjunction with policies set by the University of Dayton and Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health, the OHSAA will make at least 650 tickets available to the fans of each school for their team’s semifinal game in the state tournament. The Athletic Director of each school will distribute the purchase codes for the school’s ticket allotment. Purchase codes are only available through the Athletic Directors of the participating schools or the OHSAA. Ticket allotments for the championship games will also be 650 per school. Tickets for the Division IV and III state semifinals will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets for the Division II and I state semifinals will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

LIVE COVERAGE: All 12 games of the state tournament will be covered by Spectrum. The semifinals and finals will be live streamed (free for Spectrum subscribers; $9.99 per game for non-Spectrum customers, at www.ohsaa.tv) and the finals will also be televised live on Spectrum News 1.

State Tournament Information and Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2020-21/2021-Girls-Basketball-State-Tournament

All games at University of Dayton Arena

Home Team Listed First

Division IV

Convoy Crestview (23-3) vs. Fort Loramie (27-1), Thursday, 11 a.m.

Waterford (20-6) vs. McDonald (23-2), Thursday, 2 p.m.

State Final – Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division III

Ottawa-Glandorf (25-2) vs. Apple Creek Waynedale (25-1), Thursday, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian (21-3) vs. Berlin Hiland (26-1), Thursday, 8 p.m.

State Final – Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division II

Dayton Carroll (20-4) vs. Napoleon (24-1), Friday, 11 a.m.

McArthur Vinton County (25-1) vs. Shaker Heights Laurel (20-4), Friday, 2 p.m.

State Final – Saturday, 5 p.m.

Division I

Akron Archbishop Hoban (20-3) vs. Newark (26-1), Friday, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (26-0) vs. Toledo Notre Dame Academy (16-1), Friday, 8 p.m.

State Final – Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

2021 Ice Hockey State Tournament Pairings

State Tournament Information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Ice-Hockey/Ice-Hockey-2020-21/2021-Ice-Hockey-State-Tournament

All games at OhioHealth Ice Haus, Columbus

All games streamed live by NFHS Network

Home Team Listed First

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. Toledo St. Francis de Sales, Saturday, noon

Upper Arlington vs. Lakewood St. Edward, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Championship Game – Sunday, 11 a.m.

2021 Wrestling State Tournament Information

State Tournament Information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Wrestling/2020-2021-OHSAA-Wrestling/2021-OHSAA-Wrestling-Tournament-Coverage

All matches streamed live by NFHS Network