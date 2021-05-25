OHSAA Tourney Updates

OHSAA Set for State Boys Tennis, Regional Softball, Lacrosse and Track, District Baseball
Brackets for the 101st boys tennis state tournament will be posted Monday; statewide brackets for regional softball and lacrosse included below, along with track & field information
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The first of five Ohio High School Athletic Association spring state tournaments begins Friday with the 101st boys tennis state tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, while softball, lacrosse and track and field tournaments enter regional competition this week and the baseball tournament has reached district competition.
The boys tennis state tournament is held in Mason at the home of the Western and Southern Open on the ATP circuit. State tournament brackets will be posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Tennis-Boys/2021-Boys-Tennis-Tournament-Coverage
Regional Softball
Statewide Softball Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Softball/Softball-2021/2021-OHSAA-Softball-State-Tournament-Coverage
Regional Lacrosse
Statewide Girls Lacrosse Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Lacrosse-Girls/2021-Girls-Lacrosse-Tournament-Coverage
Statewide Boys Lacrosse Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Lacrosse-Boys/2021-Boys-Lacrosse-Tournament-Coverage
Regional Track and Field
Schedules and Results: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Track-Field/2021-State-Tournament-Coverage
District Baseball
Statewide Baseball Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Baseball/Baseball-2021/2021-Baseball-Tournament-Coverage
