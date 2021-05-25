NBX WaterShedsun
OHSAA Tourney Updates

OHSAA Set for State Boys Tennis, Regional Softball, Lacrosse and Track, District Baseball

Brackets for the 101st boys tennis state tournament will be posted Monday; statewide brackets for regional softball and lacrosse included below, along with track & field information

 

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The first of five Ohio High School Athletic Association spring state tournaments begins Friday with the 101st boys tennis state tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, while softball, lacrosse and track and field tournaments enter regional competition this week and the baseball tournament has reached district competition.

 

The boys tennis state tournament is held in Mason at the home of the Western and Southern Open on the ATP circuit. State tournament brackets will be posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Tennis-Boys/2021-Boys-Tennis-Tournament-Coverage

 

OHSAA State Tournament Media Information: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/credentials

Media contact the site manager for access to district and regional tournament events. See links below for brackets and site manager contact information.

 

Regional Softball

       Statewide Softball Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Softball/Softball-2021/2021-OHSAA-Softball-State-Tournament-Coverage

 

Regional Lacrosse

       Statewide Girls Lacrosse Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Lacrosse-Girls/2021-Girls-Lacrosse-Tournament-Coverage

       Statewide Boys Lacrosse Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Lacrosse-Boys/2021-Boys-Lacrosse-Tournament-Coverage

 

Regional Track and Field

       Schedules and Results: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Track-Field/2021-State-Tournament-Coverage

 

District Baseball

       Statewide Baseball Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Baseball/Baseball-2021/2021-Baseball-Tournament-Coverage

 

Visit Sports Pages at www.OHSAA.org

Each sport page contains information such as state polls, bulletins, rules changes, regulations, tournament information, brackets (for team sports) and state tournament coverage.

 

