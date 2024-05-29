OHSAA Track and Field State Tournament Qualifiers and Information

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 116th Annual Boys and 49th Annual Girls Ohio High School Athletic Association Track and Field State Tournament begins Thursday afternoon at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

The state tournament schedule, announcements, qualifiers and links to live results from MileSplit are available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Track-Field/2024-Track-and-Field/2024-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division I State Qualifiers: https://milesplit.live/meets/568366

Division II State Qualifiers: https://milesplit.live/meets/568367

Division III State Qualifiers: https://milesplit.live/meets/568370

Seated Athlete Qualifiers: https://milesplit.live/meets/568368

Important information for state qualifiers, coaches and spectators is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Track-Field/2024/MeetInformationForCoaches,Athletes,&Spectators.pdf

Tickets are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

Utilizing 10 cameras, the NFHS Network will cover the state tournament with live streaming coverage of every running and field event at: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH

State tournament media credential information is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/credentials

Last October, it was announced that the track and field state tournament will move to Dayton for one year due to construction at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at The Ohio State University. Details are available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports/News/ohsaa-track-and-field-state-tournament-moving-to-dayton-for-2024