OHSAA: Volleyball and Soccer State Tournament Pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Sunday the pairings for this week’s soccer and volleyball state tournaments. The soccer state semifinals are at neutral sites around Ohio, with the girls playing Tuesday night and the boys playing Wednesday night. The soccer state championship games are at Lower.com Field in Columbus, with the girls playing Friday and the boys playing Saturday.

The volleyball state tournament begins Thursday, with all matches hosted by Wright State University at the Irvin J. Nutter Center.

Tickets for all OHSAA postseason contests in all sports must be purchased in advance at www.OHSAA.org/tickets

State tournament media credential information is posted at https://www.ohsaa.org/news/credentials

This past weekend, the OHSAA conducted state tournaments in field hockey and cross country. Those results are linked below.

2022 OHSAA Volleyball State Tournament Pairings

All games at Irvin J. Nutter Center, Wright State University, Dayton

Designated home team listed first. Pairings include final OHSVCA state rank.

All games live on the NFHS Network.

Brackets and Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball-Girls/Girls-Volleyball-2022/2022-OHSAA-Volleyball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division I

No. 8 Columbus Bishop Watterson (22-6) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Ursuline Academy (23-3), Fri., 4 p.m.

No. 4 Perrysburg (21-6) vs. No. 2 Rocky River Magnificat (25-2), Fri., 6 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

Division II

No. 7 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (18-7) vs. No. 8 Belmont Union Local (27-1), Fri., 12 p.m.

No. 5 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (20-8) vs. No. 2 Hamilton Badin (27-1), Fri., 2 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.

Division III

No. 1 Mentor Lake Catholic (25-2) vs. No. 3 Versailles (22-6), Thurs., 4 p.m.

No. 4 Coldwater (24-4) vs. No. 7 Byesville Meadowbrook (25-2), Thurs., 6 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.

Division IV

No. 14 Monroeville (23-4) vs. No. 8 Newark Catholic (25-3), Thurs., 12 p.m.

No. 16 Convoy Crestview (20-7) vs. No. 1 New Bremen (26-1), Thurs., 2 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12 at 11 a.m.

2022 Girls Soccer State Tournament Pairings

Brackets and Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2022/2022-OHSAA-State-Tournament-Coverage

Designated home team listed first.

Pairings include final OSSCA rank.

State championship games live on the NFHS Network.

Division I

No. 13 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (18-1-3) vs. Cincinnati Seton (17-3-1) at Centerville Alumni Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Rocky River Magnificat (15-4-1) vs. No. 6 Strongsville (16-2-3) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 11, 1 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division II

No. 2 Waynesville (20-0-0) vs. Marietta (14-4-2) at Columbus Hamilton Township High School, Tues, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Bay Village Bay (16-3-0) vs. No. 1 Copley (19-0-1) at Macedonia Nordinia Boliantz Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 11, 7 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division III

No. 11 Lynchburg-Clay (21-1-1) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Country Day (17-5-0) at Loveland Tiger Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

No. 2 Akron Manchester (20-2-0) vs. No. 4 Ottawa-Glandorf (19-1-2) at Mansfield Madison Comprehensive Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 11, 4 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

2022 Boys Soccer State Tournament Pairings

Brackets and Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2022/2022-OHSAA-State-Tournament-Coverage

Designated home team listed first.

Pairings include final OSSCA rank.

State championship games live on the NFHS Network.

Division I

No. 7 Medina (15-3-3) vs. No. 1 Cleveland St. Ignatius (17-2-0) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 4 New Albany (15-1-3) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (16-1-4) at Springfield High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12, 1 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division II

No. 12 Cincinnati Wyoming (16-2-3) vs. Bexley (17-3-1) at Bellbrook Stadium – DL Holmes Field, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 5 Lima Shawnee (17-1-1) vs. No. 4 Warren Howland (18-1-2) at Bellville Clear Fork High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12, 7 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division III

No. 6 Toledo Ottawa Hills (17-4-1) vs. No. 2 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (17-3-1) at Sandusky High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 7 Yellow Springs (20-1-2) vs. No. 8 Grandview Heights (13-7-1) at Marysville IMPACT Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12, 4 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

2022 OHSAA Field Hockey State Tournament Results

Semifinals, Thursday, Nov. 3 at Thomas Worthington High School

Columbus Bishop Watterson (17-3-0) def. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (15-4-1), 3-0

Thomas Worthington (18-2-0) def. Shaker Heights (16-3-1), 3-1

Championship Game, Saturday, Nov. 5 at Thomas Worthington High School

Thomas Worthington (19-2-0) def. Columbus Bishop Watterson (17-4-0), 3-2, overtime, seventh state title

State Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Field-Hockey/Field-Hockey-2022/2022-Field-Hockey-Tournament-Coverage

2022 OHSAA Cross Country State Championships Results

Saturday, Nov. 5 at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park

State tournament coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Cross-Country/Cross-Country-2022/2022-Cross-Country-Tournament-Coverage

Division I Boys State Champion: Mason – fourth state title

Division I Girls State Champion: Mason – third state title

Division II Boys State Champion: Marlington – second state title

Division II Girls State Champion: Granville – second state title

Division III Boys State Champion: Mount Gilead – first state title

Division III Girls State Champion: Minster – 15th state title