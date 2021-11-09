OHSAA Volleyball and Soccer State Tournament Pairings

Division III-Findlay Liberty Benton (from the BVC) plays Friday at Noon…..
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for this week’s volleyball and soccer state tournaments. The volleyball state tournament begins Thursday at Wright State University’s Ervin J. Nutter Center. The girls soccer state semifinals are Tuesday at neutral sites around the state, followed by the boys soccer state semifinals Wednesday. The winners advance to the state championship games this weekend at Lower.com Field, the new home of the Columbus Crew.
2021 OHSAA Volleyball State Tournament Pairings
All State Tournament Games at Wright State University, Ervin J. Nutter Center
Home team listed first.
Pairings listed with overall record and OHSVCA state rank.
Division I
No. 6 Rocky River Magnificat (21-6) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (18-9), Thurs., noon
No. 13 Amherst Steele (23-3) vs. No. 1 Powell Olentangy Liberty (26-1), Thurs., 2 p.m.
Division I State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.
Division II
No. 6 Columbus Bishop Hartley (22-5) vs. No. 16 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (21-6), Fri., 4 p.m.
No. 3 Mentor Lake Catholic (22-5) vs. No. 1 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (23-3), Fri., 6 p.m.
Division II State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.
Division III
No. 12 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (22-5) vs. No. 4 Findlay Liberty-Benton (28-0), Fri., noon
No. 1 Independence (27-0) vs. No. 3 Frankfort Adena (25-2), Fri., 2 p.m.
Division III State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.
Division IV
No. 14 Monroeville (24-4) vs. No. 5 St. Henry (21-6), Thurs., 4 p.m.
No. 7 South Webster (25-1) vs. No. 2 New Knoxville (25-2), Thurs., 6 p.m.
Division IV State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer State Tournament Pairings
Home team listed first.
Pairings listed with overall record and OSSCA state rank.
Division 1
No. 2 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (18-0-1) vs. New Albany (16-2-2) at London High School – Bowlus Field, Tues., 7 p.m.
No. 6 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (17-2-0) vs. No. 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (17-1-2) at Mansfield Senior High School – Arlin Field, Tues., 7 p.m.
State Championship: Fri., Nov. 12, 7 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus
Division II
Cincinnati Wyoming (15-3-3) vs. Bexley (13-6-2) at Beavercreek High School – Frank Zink Field at Miami Valley Hospital Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.
No. 6 Chagrin Falls (15-3-2) vs. No. 4 Rocky River (18-2-0) at Strongsville High School – Pat Catan Stadium, Tues., 6 p.m.
State Championship: Fri., Nov. 12, 4 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus
Division III
No. 6 Waynesville (14-6-0) vs. Winchester Eastern (15-1-2) at Chillicothe High School – Herstein Field at Obadiah Harris and Family Athletic Complex, Tues., 7 p.m.
No. 11 Doylestown Chippewa (16-4-2) vs. No. 8 Ottawa-Glandorf (19-1-0) at Sandusky High School – Strobel Field, Tues., 7 p.m.
State Championship: Fri., Nov. 12, 1 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus
Boys Soccer State Tournament Pairings
Home team listed first.
Pairings listed with overall record and OSSCA state rank.
Division I
No. 1 Cleveland St. Ignatius (19-0-0) vs. No. 7 Avon (16-2-2) at Brunswick High School – Auto Mart Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.
No. 3 Centerville (18-1-1) vs. Dublin Jerome (12-7-1) at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School Athletic Complex, Wed., 7 p.m.
State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13, 7 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus
Division II
Chillicothe Unioto (17-2-2) vs. No. 8 Cincinnati Wyoming (17-2-2) at Ashville Teays Valley High School, Wed., 7 p.m.
No. 3 Bay Village Bay (16-2-3) vs. No. 6 Lexington (16-1-4) at Oberlin Firelands High School – Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.
State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13, 4 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus
Division III
No. 6 Columbiana Crestview (20-1-0) vs. No. 4 Toledo Ottawa Hills (14-2-3) at Port Clinton High School – True-Lay Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.
No. 3 Grandview Heights (14-4-2) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Madeira (18-2-1) at Bloom-Carroll High School, Wed., 7 p.m.
State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus