OHSAA Volleyball, Soccer and Football State Tournament Coverage

Volleyball state tournament begins Friday morning at Vandalia Butler High School, soccer finals are Friday (girls) and Saturday (boys) at MAPFRE Stadium; Div. I football championship kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at Fortress Obetz

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournaments in volleyball, soccer and football begin Friday, with live coverage available for every game. In addition, the football state semifinals are Friday night and Saturday at neutral sites around Ohio (see pairings below).

VOLLEYBALL

State tournament coverage from host site Vandalia Butler High School, including live stats and live streaming coverage by the NFHS Network is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball/2020-Volleyball/2020-OHSAA-Volleyball-State-Tournament-Coverage. Pairings are below. Dean Linke, Justin Kinner, Michelle Mimna and Jackie Cline will have the call on the NFHS Network.

SOCCER

State championships coverage from MAPFRE Stadium, including live stats and live streaming coverage by the NFHS Network is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2020/2020-OHSAA-Soccer-State-Tournament-Coverage. Dwight Burgess, John Bluem and Andy Krahling will have the call on the NFHS Network.

FOOTBALL

Pickerington Central faces Cincinnati St. Xavier at Fortress Obetz in the Division I state championship game Friday at 7 p.m. Spectrum News 1 will televise the game live, with streaming available for that game and many state semifinal games at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020/2020-OHSAA-Football-on-Spectrum. Dave Bacon, Ryan Cavanaugh and Ashley Collins will have the call. Streaming is free for Spectrum subscribers and $9.99 per game for non-Spectrum subscribers. Live statistics will be available on the football page at OHSAA.org.

Tickets

The two competing schools in each game are provided with a specific number of tickets base on attendance limitations currently set by the Ohio Department of Health’s Sports Order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which are at 15 percent of the permanent seating capacity, but no more than 1,500 spectators per game. There will be no general admission public sale of tickets for the state semifinals or state championship games. For the state championship games in football and soccer, 1,500 spectators will be permitted, therefore both schools will receive 750 tickets. For volleyball, both teams have access to 292 tickets.

2020 OHSAA Volleyball State Tournament Pairings

All matches at Vandalia Butler High School.

Home team listed first. State rankings according to final OHSVCA coaches association state poll.

NFHS Network live streaming and live stats of all state tournament matches: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball/2020-Volleyball/2020-OHSAA-Volleyball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division II

No. 2 Plain City Jonathan Alder (22-0) vs. No. 4 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (13-4), Friday, 10 a.m.

No. 6 Tipp City Tippecanoe (27-0) vs. No. 1 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (21-1), Friday, 1:00

Division II State Championship: Sunday, 9 a.m.

Division I

No. 11 Columbus Bishop Watterson (17-6) vs. No. 1 Parma Padua Franciscan (20-0), Friday, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (21-2) vs. No. 9 Cleveland St. Joseph Academy (16-9), Friday 7 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

Division IV

Newark Catholic (20-5) vs. No. 3 New Bremen (24-3), Saturday, 10 a.m.

No. 2 Tiffin Calvert (27-0) vs. Dalton (18-8), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sunday, 4 p.m.

Division III

No. 4 Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (27-1) vs. No. 3 Independence (24-3), Saturday, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Huron (23-2) vs. No. 7 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (20-7), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

2020 OHSAA Girls Soccer State Championship Pairings

All games at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus.

NFHS Network live streaming and live stats of all state tournament matches: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2020/2020-OHSAA-Soccer-State-Tournament-Coverage

Home Team Listed First. Rankings are from the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association State Poll released on Tuesday, October 22, 2020.

Division III State Championship (Friday, Nov. 13 1 p.m.)

Kirtland (18-1-3) vs. Cincinnati Country Day (17-0-4)

Division II State Championship (Friday, Nov. 13, 4 p.m.)

Mansfield Madison Comprehensive (20-0-3) vs. Granville (19-0-2)

Division I State Championship (Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m.)

Strongsville (19-0-0) vs. Lewis Center Olentangy (18-2-2)

2020 OHSAA Boys Soccer State Championship Pairings

All games at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus.

NFHS Network live streaming and live stats of all state tournament matches: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2020/2020-OHSAA-Soccer-State-Tournament-Coverage

Home Team Listed First. Rankings are from the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association State Poll released on Tuesday, October 22, 2020.

Division III State Championship (Saturday, Nov. 14, 1 p.m.)

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (16-2-4) vs. Cincinnati Mariemont (22-0-0)

Division II State Championship (Saturday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.)

Warren Howland (21-0-1) vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe (23-0-0)

Division I State Championship (Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.)

Cleveland St. Ignatius (20-0-0) vs. New Albany (18-3-1)

Football Division I State Championship Game

Friday, November 13 at Fortress Obetz, 7 p.m.

Pickerington Central (home) vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier (visitor)

State Championships Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020/2020-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage

Football State Semifinals

Division II State Semifinals

Friday, November 13, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

Avon vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban at Parma Byers Field

Massillon Washington vs. Cincinnati La Salle at Marysville High School Impact Stadium

Division III State Semifinals

Friday, November 13, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter at London High School Bowlus Field

Tiffin Columbian vs. Chardon at Brunswick High School Auto Mart Stadium

Division IV State Semifinals

Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Carroll Bloom-Carrol at New Philadelphia High School Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Van Wert vs. Cincinnati Wyoming at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium

Division V State Semifinals

Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Ironton at London High School Bowlus Field

Kirtland vs. Tontogany Otsego at Parma Byers Field

Division VI State Semifinals

Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

Beverly Fort Frye vs. New Middletown Springfield at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Memorial Stadium

Coldwater vs. Columbus Grove at Sidney High School Memorial Stadium

Division VII State Semifinals

Friday, November 13, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

Warren John F. Kennedy vs. Newark Catholic at Massillon Washington Paul Brown Tiger Stadium

Lima Central Catholic vs. New Bremen Wapakoneta Harmon Field