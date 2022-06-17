OHSAA Winter Sports Divisional Breakdowns Announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday the new divisional breakdowns for the upcoming winter sports. The OHSAA Board of Directors approved the new divisions during its June meeting late last week.

Fall sports divisional breakdowns were announced Monday, while the spring sports will be announced in September.

The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine each school’s base enrollment numbers for girls and boys sports, which will be used for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Among the OHSAA’s winter sports, only basketball utilizes competitive balance data, therefore it is reconfigured every season. Sports that do not utilize competitive balance data are reconfigured every two years.

2022-23 OHSAA Winter Sports

Swimming & Diving – two divisions for girls and boys, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/swimming

Bowling – two divisions for girls and boys, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/bowling

Girls Gymnastics – one division, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/gymnastics

Ice Hockey – one division, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/icehockey

Boys Wrestling – three divisions, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/wrestling

Girls Wrestling – one division, no competitive balance: school list will be posted this fall

Girls Basketball – four divisions using competitive balance data: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/girlsbasketball

Boys Basketball – four divisions using competitive balance data: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/boysbasketball

More about the competitive balance process is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Competitive-Balance-Resource-Center