North Baltimore, Ohio

February 4, 2024 4:45 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
Update TOP Dec 2023
Sept. 2023
Ol’ Jenny
Sept. 2023
Logo
Resize
June 2023 Left Rail
OB You’re Expecting
Temporary
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Size Update
Fiber Locator

OHSAA Winter State Tournament Information

 Winter Tournament Coverage

Swimming & Diving  |  Bowling  |  Gymnastics  |  Ice Hockey  |  Wrestling  |  Girls Basketball  |  Boys Basketball

 

Tickets for All Tournament Contests

Fans can visit www.OHSAA.org/tickets for OHSAA tournament tickets in all sports. All-session tickets for the girls and boys basketball state tournaments at University of Dayton Arena go on sale February 5. All-session tickets for the wrestling state tournament at the Schottenstein Center will go on sale February 15.  

OHSAA Winter State Tournaments

      Swimming & Diving – Feb. 20-24 at C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton

      Bowling, Div. II – March 1-2 at HP Lanes, Columbus Bowl (no advance media registration required)

      Gymnastics – March 2-3 at Hilliard Bradley High School

      Bowling, Div. I – March 8-9 at HP Lanes, Columbus (no advance media registration required)

      Wrestling – March 8-10 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, The Ohio State University

      Ice Hockey – March 8-10 at Nationwide Arena, Columbus

      Girls Basketball – March 14-16 at University of Dayton Arena

      Boys Basketball – March 22-24 at University of Dayton Arena


Spectrum News 1 is the Official Television Partner of the OHSAA

Spectrum News 1 will provide exclusive television play-by-play coverage of the OHSAA girls and boys basketball state tournaments. Spectrum’s coverage is also available at OHSAA.tv.

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website