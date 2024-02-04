OHSAA Winter State Tournament Information

Winter Tournament Coverage

Tickets for All Tournament Contests

Fans can visit www.OHSAA.org/tickets for OHSAA tournament tickets in all sports. All-session tickets for the girls and boys basketball state tournaments at University of Dayton Arena go on sale February 5. All-session tickets for the wrestling state tournament at the Schottenstein Center will go on sale February 15.

OHSAA Winter State Tournaments

Swimming & Diving – Feb. 20-24 at C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton

Bowling, Div. II – March 1-2 at HP Lanes, Columbus Bowl (no advance media registration required)

Gymnastics – March 2-3 at Hilliard Bradley High School

Bowling, Div. I – March 8-9 at HP Lanes, Columbus (no advance media registration required)

Wrestling – March 8-10 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, The Ohio State University

Ice Hockey – March 8-10 at Nationwide Arena, Columbus

Girls Basketball – March 14-16 at University of Dayton Arena

Boys Basketball – March 22-24 at University of Dayton Arena



Spectrum News 1 is the Official Television Partner of the OHSAA

Spectrum News 1 will provide exclusive television play-by-play coverage of the OHSAA girls and boys basketball state tournaments. Spectrum’s coverage is also available at OHSAA.tv.