OHSAA Winter State Tournament Information

Winter Tournament Coverage
Swimming & Diving | Bowling | Gymnastics | Ice Hockey | Wrestling | Girls Basketball | Boys Basketball
Tickets for All Tournament Contests
Fans can visit www.OHSAA.org/tickets for OHSAA tournament tickets in all sports. All-session tickets for the girls and boys basketball state tournaments at University of Dayton Arena go on sale February 5. All-session tickets for the wrestling state tournament at the Schottenstein Center will go on sale February 15.
OHSAA Winter State Tournaments
Swimming & Diving – Feb. 20-24 at C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton
Bowling, Div. II – March 1-2 at HP Lanes, Columbus Bowl (no advance media registration required)
Gymnastics – March 2-3 at Hilliard Bradley High School
Bowling, Div. I – March 8-9 at HP Lanes, Columbus (no advance media registration required)
Wrestling – March 8-10 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, The Ohio State University
Ice Hockey – March 8-10 at Nationwide Arena, Columbus
Girls Basketball – March 14-16 at University of Dayton Arena
Boys Basketball – March 22-24 at University of Dayton Arena
Spectrum News 1 is the Official Television Partner of the OHSAA
Spectrum News 1 will provide exclusive television play-by-play coverage of the OHSAA girls and boys basketball state tournaments. Spectrum’s coverage is also available at OHSAA.tv.