OHSAA Wrestling State Tournament Tickets Now on Sale

COLUMBUS, Ohio – All-session tickets for the upcoming Ohio High School Athletic Association wrestling state tournament at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus are now on sale at Ticketmaster. All tickets are digital and must be purchased online in advance through Ticketmaster or at the Schottenstein Center ticket office.

The state tournament is March 10-12 (Friday through Sunday) and will crown boys state champions for the 86th time and girls state champions for the first time.

OHSAA member schools received ordering information in January to purchase tickets in advance of the public all-session sale.

All-session tickets in the lower bowl of the Schottenstein Center are $75 each plus applicable service fees. All-session tickets in the upper bowl are $55 plus applicable service fees.

Single-session tickets go on sale Monday, March 6. Single-session tickets are $18 in the lower bowl and $15 in the upper bowl plus applicable service fees.

“We are very excited to be at the Schottenstein Center for the wrestling state tournament,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “The Schott is the perfect venue to host this large state tournament. The size of the arena floor allows us to start with 10 mats and the auxiliary gymnasium is perfect for the wrestlers to warm up. We appreciate how the staff of the Schott and the tournament staff really embrace this tournament and make it a special experience for the state tournament qualifiers.”

The state tournament schedule and more information can be found at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Wrestling/2022-23-Wrestling/2023-Wrestling-State-Tournament-Coverage

Schottenstein Center information for this event can be found at: https://www.schottensteincenter.com/events/detail/ohsaa-wrestling-state-tournament

Ticket Information at the Schottenstein Center

https://www.schottensteincenter.com/events/ticket-information

Ticketmaster is the exclusive ticketing partner for events at the Schottenstein Center. The Ticket Office (venue’s Northeast corner) lobby is open from 9AM to 4PM Monday thru Friday with extended hours on event days for assistance or the purchase of available tickets. Contact us at [email protected] or 1-800-GO-BUCKS (1-800-462-8257).

Tickets purchased via Ticketmaster are delivered as a SafeTix code. Your phone is your ticket. Make sure your phone is charged with a bright screen. Transfer or accept a transfer and add tickets to your Apple Wallet OR Google Pay IN ADVANCE. Not valid printed on paper OR as a screenshot. Don’t have a smartphone? – bring your confirmation email /photo ID to the Box Office the day of the event for assistance