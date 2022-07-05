On a Budget? Here’s How to Shop Healthy

While we often hear that it’s more expensive to eat healthfully, that’s not necessarily true. For example, a 2-pound bag of carrots costs about 5 cents per ounce and will probably last a lot longer than a bag of potato chips—a snack that will run you 16 cents an ounce.

With food costs on the rise, here are a few tips from the registered dietitians from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to eat healthy on a budget:

Keep healthy staples readily available. Having healthy options like brown rice, eggs, salsa, whole wheat pasta, canned beans, frozen veggies and fruit available will encourage you to cook at home instead of resorting to fast food.

Make more meatless meals. Replacing meat with beans or tofu can lead to big savings over time since proteins are often the most expensive part of a meal.

Stick to your list. Go grocery shopping after you’ve had a balanced meal. You’ll be less tempted by foods that sound good at the moment. Even better, order your groceries online. Even if there is a convenience fee, you’ll likely end up still paying less by avoiding impulse buys.

Don’t buy pre-cut produce. Produce that’s already cut is not only more expensive but also has a shorter shelf life, meaning it’s more likely to go to waste.

Choose store brands. To compare to the name brand, check the unit price (or price per ounce) listed on the price tag. Most of the time they’ll be cheaper and you won’t even notice the difference.