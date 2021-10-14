On the Ballot in NB & The SouthWood

From the Wood County Board of Election website:

To Find Out Where You Vote

County Wide Issue:

OFFICIAL QUESTIONS AND ISSUES BALLOT

GENERAL ELECTION – NOVEMBER 2, 2021

WOOD COUNTY

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL)

WOOD COUNTY COMMITTEE ON AGING

A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage

A renewal of seven-tenths (0.7) mill of an existing levy and an increase of three-tenths

(0.3) mill, to constitute a tax for the benefit of Wood County for the purpose of providing

or maintaining senior citizen services or facilities by the Wood County Committee on

Aging at a rate not exceeding one (1) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which

amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five (5) years,

commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

FOR THE TAX LEVY

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY

North Baltimore Village Issue

OFFICIAL QUESTIONS AND ISSUES BALLOT

GENERAL ELECTION – NOVEMBER 2, 2021

WOOD COUNTY

PROPOSED MUNICIPAL INCOME TAX

NORTH BALTIMORE VILLAGE

A Majority Affirmative Vote Is Necessary For Passage.

Shall the Ordinance providing for a 0.5% levy increase on income for the costs of general

fund operations and services for police, emergency medical services, park and cemetery,

streets, and capital outlays for the Village of North Baltimore, commencing January 1,

2022, be passed?

FOR THE INCOME TAX

AGAINST THE INCOME TAX

North Baltimore Village

Council

Four to be Elected

Paula Beaupry, Write-In 601 N. 3rd St. NB

Bill Cook, 930 E. Broadway St. Trlr 43 NB

Stacey Gazarek, Write-In 604 N. 2nd St. NB

DeeAnne Hosmer, Write-In 206 Southlawn Dr. NB

Timothy G. Pelton, 803 E. Broadway St. NB

North Baltimore Local School District

Board of Education

Three to be Elected

Timothy J. Archer 206 S. Taylor St. North Baltimore Jr. Ohio 4587 Jr.

Jeremy Z. Sharninghouse 405 N Main St. North Baltimore Ohio 4587

Joshua Stufft 3690 North Baltimore Rd. North Baltimore Ohio 4587

Henry Township Trustee

Two to be Elected

Jim Casey 707 Quarry Rd. NB

Tom Gazarek 15836 Quarry Rd. NB

Henry Carl Matthes III,1053 Wingston Rd. NB

Nick Stahl, 411 E. Broadway St. NB

James L. Wymer, Jr., 17591 Deshler Rd. NB

Bloom Township

Trustee (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2023)

One to be Elected

Jim Carter Jr., 9407 Oil Center Rd. Bloomdale

Jessica McGrain 3150 Huffman Rd. Bloomdale

Bloom Township

Trustee

Two to be Elected

Michael Dean Barnhisel, 5116 Huffman Rd. Cygnet

Mitchell Emmitt, 8668 Oil Center Rd. Bloomdale

Terry Lee Hummel, 9024 Oil Center Rd. Bloomdale

Jackson Township

Trustee

Two to be Elected

Gregory A. Panning ,1601 Rangeline Rd. NB

Matthew Sheeks, 22288 Hancock Wood Co. L Deshler

Adam Ziegler, 21936 Deshler Rd. Deshler

Elmwood Local School District

Board of Education

Two to be Elected

Brian S. King 9379 Emerson Rd. Wayne

David A. Lee 12400 Jerry City Rd. Cygnet

Jeremie Pennington 8269 Mermill Rd. Wayne

William J. Zimmerman 6811 Huffman Rd. Cygnet

Hoytville Village

Mayor (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2023) One to be Elected

Justin Gallagher PO Box 31 Hoyville

Hoytville Village

Council Four to be Elected

X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio

X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio

X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio

X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio

Cygnet Village

Council Four to be Elected

X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio

X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio

X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio

X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio

Bloomdale Village

Council Four to be Elected

Robert Clark 211 Mulberry St. Bloomdale Ohio 4481

Kathy Simon 501 Mulberry St. Bloomdale Ohio 4481

Bethany Vincent 405 N. Garfield St. Bloomdale Ohio 4481

X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio

Bairdstown Village

Mayor (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2023) One to be Elected

X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio

Bairdstown Village

Council Four to be Elected

X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio

X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio

X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio

X – X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (REPLACEMENT)

BLOOM TOWNSHIP

A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage

A replacement of a tax for the benefit of Bloom Township for the purpose of fire

protection at a rate not exceeding one (1) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which

amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five (5) years,

commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

FOR THE TAX LEVY

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL)

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Jackson Township for the purpose of providing and

maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings, or sites therefor, or sources of water

supply and materials therefor, or the payment of volunteer firefighting and administrative

personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions

required for such personnel under section 145.48 or 742.42 of the Revised Code, at a rate

not exceeding seventy-five hundredths (0.75) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which

amounts to seven and five tenths cents ($0.075) for each one hundred dollars of

valuation, for two (2) years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

FOR THE TAX LEVY

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY

