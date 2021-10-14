On the Ballot in NB & The SouthWood

From the Wood County Board of Election website:
Wood County Board of Elections website
County Wide Issue:
OFFICIAL QUESTIONS AND ISSUES BALLOT
GENERAL ELECTION – NOVEMBER 2, 2021
WOOD COUNTY
PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL)
WOOD COUNTY COMMITTEE ON AGING
A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage
A renewal of seven-tenths (0.7) mill of an existing levy and an increase of three-tenths
(0.3) mill, to constitute a tax for the benefit of Wood County for the purpose of providing
or maintaining senior citizen services or facilities by the Wood County Committee on
Aging at a rate not exceeding one (1) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which
amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five (5) years,
commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
FOR THE TAX LEVY
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY
North Baltimore Village Issue
OFFICIAL QUESTIONS AND ISSUES BALLOT
GENERAL ELECTION – NOVEMBER 2, 2021
WOOD COUNTY
PROPOSED MUNICIPAL INCOME TAX
NORTH BALTIMORE VILLAGE
A Majority Affirmative Vote Is Necessary For Passage.
Shall the Ordinance providing for a 0.5% levy increase on income for the costs of general
fund operations and services for police, emergency medical services, park and cemetery,
streets, and capital outlays for the Village of North Baltimore, commencing January 1,
2022, be passed?
FOR THE INCOME TAX
AGAINST THE INCOME TAX
North Baltimore Village
Council
Four to be Elected
Paula Beaupry, Write-In 601 N. 3rd St. NB
Bill Cook, 930 E. Broadway St. Trlr 43 NB
Stacey Gazarek, Write-In 604 N. 2nd St. NB
DeeAnne Hosmer, Write-In 206 Southlawn Dr. NB
Timothy G. Pelton, 803 E. Broadway St. NB
North Baltimore Local School District
Board of Education
Three to be Elected
Timothy J. Archer 206 S. Taylor St. North Baltimore Jr. Ohio 4587 Jr.
Jeremy Z. Sharninghouse 405 N Main St. North Baltimore Ohio 4587
Joshua Stufft 3690 North Baltimore Rd. North Baltimore Ohio 4587
Henry Township Trustee
Two to be Elected
Jim Casey 707 Quarry Rd. NB
Tom Gazarek 15836 Quarry Rd. NB
Henry Carl Matthes III,1053 Wingston Rd. NB
Nick Stahl, 411 E. Broadway St. NB
James L. Wymer, Jr., 17591 Deshler Rd. NB
Bloom Township
Trustee (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2023)
One to be Elected
Jim Carter Jr., 9407 Oil Center Rd. Bloomdale
Jessica McGrain 3150 Huffman Rd. Bloomdale
Bloom Township
Trustee
Two to be Elected
Michael Dean Barnhisel, 5116 Huffman Rd. Cygnet
Mitchell Emmitt, 8668 Oil Center Rd. Bloomdale
Terry Lee Hummel, 9024 Oil Center Rd. Bloomdale
—–
Jackson Township
Trustee
Two to be Elected
Gregory A. Panning ,1601 Rangeline Rd. NB
Matthew Sheeks, 22288 Hancock Wood Co. L Deshler
Adam Ziegler, 21936 Deshler Rd. Deshler
—–
Elmwood Local School District
Board of Education
Two to be Elected
Brian S. King 9379 Emerson Rd. Wayne
David A. Lee 12400 Jerry City Rd. Cygnet
Jeremie Pennington 8269 Mermill Rd. Wayne
William J. Zimmerman 6811 Huffman Rd. Cygnet
—–
Hoytville Village
Mayor (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2023) One to be Elected
Justin Gallagher PO Box 31 Hoyville
—–
Hoytville Village
Council Four to be Elected
X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio
X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio
X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio
X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio
—–
Cygnet Village
Council Four to be Elected
X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio
X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio
X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio
X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio
—–
Bloomdale Village
Council Four to be Elected
Robert Clark 211 Mulberry St. Bloomdale Ohio 4481
Kathy Simon 501 Mulberry St. Bloomdale Ohio 4481
Bethany Vincent 405 N. Garfield St. Bloomdale Ohio 4481
X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio
—–
Bairdstown Village
Mayor (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2023) One to be Elected
X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio
Bairdstown Village
Council Four to be Elected
X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio
X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio
X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio
X – X – No Valid Petition Filed Ohio
PROPOSED TAX LEVY (REPLACEMENT)
BLOOM TOWNSHIP
A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage
A replacement of a tax for the benefit of Bloom Township for the purpose of fire
protection at a rate not exceeding one (1) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which
amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five (5) years,
commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
FOR THE TAX LEVY
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY
PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL)
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.
A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Jackson Township for the purpose of providing and
maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings, or sites therefor, or sources of water
supply and materials therefor, or the payment of volunteer firefighting and administrative
personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions
required for such personnel under section 145.48 or 742.42 of the Revised Code, at a rate
not exceeding seventy-five hundredths (0.75) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which
amounts to seven and five tenths cents ($0.075) for each one hundred dollars of
valuation, for two (2) years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
FOR THE TAX LEVY
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY
PLEASE contact the Wood County Board of Elections with ALL and ANY questions, concerns and suggestions!
ANNNNND PLEASE – Get out and VOTE!!! (the editor)