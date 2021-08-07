On the Local Ballot

LOCAL Candidates running for election to office, on the November 2nd ballot, according to the Wood County Board of Elections, are as follows:



North Baltimore Village Council (Four to be elected)

Bill Cook

DeeAnne Hosmer, write-in

Timothy G. Pelton

Henry Township Trustee (Two to be elected)

Jim Casey

Tom Gazarek

Henry Carl Matthes, III

Nick Stahl

James L. Wymer Jr.

North Baltimore Local School District, (Three to be elected)

Timothy J. Archer, Jr.

Jeremy Z. Sharninghouse

Joshua Stufft