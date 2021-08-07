NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
March 2020
Ol’ Jenny
January Start with us
Oct. 2018 Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Briar Hill Health Update
BVH March 2020
3 panel GIF
Logo

On the Local Ballot

LOCAL Candidates running for election to office, on the November 2nd ballot, according to the Wood County Board of Elections, are as follows:


North Baltimore Village Council (Four to be elected)
Bill Cook
DeeAnne Hosmer, write-in
Timothy G. Pelton
 
Henry Township Trustee (Two to be elected)
Jim Casey
Tom Gazarek
Henry Carl Matthes, III
Nick Stahl
James L. Wymer Jr.
 
North Baltimore Local School District, (Three to be elected)
Timothy J. Archer, Jr.
Jeremy Z. Sharninghouse
Joshua Stufft
 
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website