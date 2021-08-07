On the Local Ballot

LOCAL Candidates running for election to office, on the November 2nd ballot, according to the Wood County Board of Elections, are as follows:
North Baltimore Village Council (Four to be elected)
Bill Cook
DeeAnne Hosmer, write-in
Timothy G. Pelton
Henry Township Trustee (Two to be elected)
Jim Casey
Tom Gazarek
Henry Carl Matthes, III
Nick Stahl
James L. Wymer Jr.
North Baltimore Local School District, (Three to be elected)
Timothy J. Archer, Jr.
Jeremy Z. Sharninghouse
Joshua Stufft
