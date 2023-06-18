On-the-go snacking: Master the art of smart snacking with these 4 tips

(BPT) – Amid the excitement of summer travel, one aspect that often poses a challenge is maintaining a healthy diet while on the go. Whether you are responsible for nourishing yourself or a whole family, snacking is a crucial part of traveling! Balancing the complexities of planning accommodations, eating, transportation and packing lists for multiple individuals can make healthy eating on the go seem like a daunting task.

Not to worry! By incorporating a touch of pre-trip preparation, you can guarantee tasty and nutritious snacks for you and your family throughout your entire journey. To help you travel smart this summer and beyond, registered dietitian Kristin Kirkpatrick, M.S., who has endorsed Quest Nutrition for several years, shares her expert four essential travel tips.

1. Nutrition is necessary

Most travel snacks lack nutritional value and fail to satisfy hunger. Avoid being hangry and tired by packing protein-rich snacks that will leave you feeling full for longer and boost energy levels.

Prepare a personalized trail mix by blending your preferred assortment of seeds, nuts and dried fruits. Also, consider including cheese sticks, fresh fruits and vegetables in your snack rotation.

2. Have options

Whether you like crunchy, salty or sweet snacks, it’s good to pack a variety. Offering different flavors and textures will ensure a satisfying experience during your journey.

It is easy to overindulge in sweets while traveling, so to satisfy your sweet tooth, opt for a protein-forward sweet treat like Quest Coconutty Caramel Candy Bites. These candy bites have coconut, caramel and almonds, are covered in a chocolatey coating and boast 5 grams of protein with less than 1 gram of sugar!* Pair these travel-sized candy bites with a bag of pretzels for the perfect blend of sweet and salty.

3. Convenience is key

Everyone can agree that finding your travel snacks crushed into dust puts a major damper on any trip. To avoid this, pack your snacks in airtight food containers. These containers not only help maximize space but also prevent any flattened goods.

Check your local store for bento boxes. These organized food containers are a great way to portion food and balance snack time. And there are plenty of size options, so you’re sure to find one that fits perfectly into your travel bag.

4. Plan ahead

When life gets in the way, it’s easy to forget to pack the essentials like snacks. Plan ahead by investigating the lay of the land at your destination. By knowing what’s available, you can be confident that you’ll find the options you are looking for.

If you’re staying at a hotel or Airbnb, research what food options are nearby. You can stock up on water, fruit, nuts and protein bars at a local grocery store and keep them in your room or seek out healthy restaurants nearby.

Add eating well to your packing list! Using these four tips, you’ll make eating healthy during travel a breeze so your family can enjoy every moment to the fullest.

*See product packaging for complete nutritional information