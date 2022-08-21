North Baltimore, Ohio

HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update
Week of August 22, 2022
INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS
Interstate 75 northbound between the village of Bluffton and the city of Findlay (145–148 mm) will be restricted to the left/passing lane on Monday, August 22, for pavement repairs. The northbound rest area will also be closed for the day.
State Route 235 just north of Township Road 111 will be restricted to one lane for work to widen the curve.
HARDIN COUNTY: Highway construction update
Week of August 22, 2022
LIMA, Ohio (Friday, August 19, 2022) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hardin County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
State Route 31, State Route 53, & State Route 67 in the city of Kenton will have lane restrictions for a project that includes resurfacing with asphalt, ADA curb ramps, and sidewalks.
TRAFFIC IMPACTS
Lane restrictions and temporary delays are expected in the following locations:
State Route 81 on the east side of Township Road 125, approximately one mile west of the village if Dunkirk, is open following a closure for a culvert replacement.