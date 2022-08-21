North Baltimore, Ohio

August 21, 2022 8:29 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials
March 2020
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
3 panel GIF
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ol’ Jenny
2022.03.25 Update website

On The Road to Ballgames? PUTNAM, HARDIN, HANCOCK County Construction Update

 

HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update

Week of August 22, 2022

I-75 web 

INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS

Interstate 75 northbound between the village of Bluffton and the city of Findlay (145–148 mm) will be restricted to the left/passing lane on Monday, August 22, for pavement repairs. The northbound rest area will also be closed for the day.

State Route 235 just north of Township Road 111 will be restricted to one lane for work to widen the curve.   

PUTNAM COUNTY: Highway construction update

Week of August 22, 2022

LIMA, Ohio (Friday, August 19, 2022) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Putnam County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

US 224 small web 

U.S. 224 PROJECTS

U.S. 224 between Road 13 and Road L, approximately two miles west of the village of Glandorf, will close Monday, August 29 for approximately five days for a culvert replacement. The work is located on the west side of Road 13.

TRAFFIC IMPACT

Detour: SR 694 to SR 115 back to U.S. 224 (see map).

State Route 65 between Williamstown Road and Second Street in the village of Ottawa will be restricted to one lane for drainage repair.

State Route 109 just north of the village of Ottawa will close on Monday, August 15 for five days for a culvert replacement.

TRAFFIC IMPACT

Reopening is anticipated on Friday, August 19.

Detour: SR 65 to SR 613 back to SR 109 (see map).

 

OHGO.com logo

Know Before You Go!

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.

 

HARDIN COUNTY: Highway construction update

Week of August 22, 2022

LIMA, Ohio (Friday, August 19, 2022) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hardin County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 31, State Route 53, & State Route 67 in the city of Kenton will have lane restrictions for a project that includes resurfacing with asphalt, ADA curb ramps, and sidewalks.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Lane restrictions and temporary delays are expected in the following locations:

  • Main St./SR 31 between State Route 292 and Espy St.
  • Espy Street (SR 67 and SR 53) between the southern corp. limit and Main St./SR 31

 

State Route 81 on the east side of Township Road 125, approximately one mile west of the village if Dunkirk, is open following a closure for a culvert replacement.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website