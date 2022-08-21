North Baltimore, Ohio

PUTNAM COUNTY: Highway construction update Week of August 22, 2022 LIMA, Ohio (Friday, August 19, 2022) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Putnam County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 224 PROJECTS U.S. 224 between Road 13 and Road L, approximately two miles west of the village of Glandorf, will close Monday, August 29 for approximately five days for a culvert replacement. The work is located on the west side of Road 13. TRAFFIC IMPACT Detour: SR 694 to SR 115 back to U.S. 224 (see map). State Route 65 between Williamstown Road and Second Street in the village of Ottawa will be restricted to one lane for drainage repair. State Route 109 just north of the village of Ottawa will close on Monday, August 15 for five days for a culvert replacement. TRAFFIC IMPACT Reopening is anticipated on Friday, August 19. Detour: SR 65 to SR 613 back to SR 109 (see map). Know Before You Go! For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.