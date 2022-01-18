On-Trend Home Designs for 2022

(Family Features) A home design that blends multiple elements seamlessly can be both inviting and visually interesting. If you’re planning to upgrade your living space in 2022, consider incorporating materials like stone and brick, which bring color, texture and functionality while complementing some of this year’s leading design trends.

Settling on a design aesthetic is the first step for most renovation projects, but it can be a challenge for many homeowners. If you’re in need of inspiration for a project on the horizon, consider these 2022 trends from the design experts at Glen-Gery:

Warm Colors

Look for a shift toward warmer colors like beige, tan, caramel, cocoa and even black. Designers are moving from cool grays to a warmer coffee-inspired palette. The use of warmer colors on structural elements of a home, like brick, stone, siding, doors and shutters, offer visual warmth while making a statement.

Textures and Patterns

Textures and patterns are popping up in many on-trend designs. Texture can enhance the overall feeling of a space by offering depth and complexity that draws a visitor into the room. The use of texture in a design element, like stone or brick, can provide visual interest and engage the mind with a tactile response that encourages interaction with the environment.

Outdoor Inspiration

Nature is inspiring an array of design elements this year. You may see this trend emerging through increased use of glass for light and views of nature, as well as continued focus on the versatile and transitional indoor-outdoor spaces that gained momentum during the height of the pandemic. Approaches may vary depending on the homeowner’s style and climate, but examples include larger patios in brick and stone, as well as more functional private patios and porches. Another aspect of this trend is the tendency for homeowners to integrate indoor conveniences such as kitchens, fireplaces, furniture and electronics into their outdoor spaces.

Clean Lines

This season, designers are creating inviting, comfortable and serene spaces with modern vibes through the use of clean lines in design, materials and furnishings. One trick is integrating elements that transfer light or give an illusion of illumination from a higher sheen, such as glass brick. The play of light and shadows simultaneously blends inspiration from nature with sleek lines and dramatic focal points to evoke a sense of balanced calm and strength. This approach can also come to life through ceiling windows, furnishings and the use of stone, brick and wood on statement walls or accents.

For more on-trend design ideas for your home, visit glengery.com.

Bringing On-Trend Design into Your Home

Brick is a versatile design material that fits virtually any trending design. From handmade to glazed bricks and nearly everything in between, you can find building products in a diverse array of colors, textures and sizes to emphasize focal points and capture your target design aesthetic.

Brick carries a sense of tradition, character and timelessness while also serving as a popular choice for homeowners due to its design flexibility. With benchmark qualities such as low maintenance, resilience, durability, sustainability and beauty, brick can help homeowners balance function with appearance.

When looking for brick, consider a quality and reputable option like Glen-Gery, which offers an extensive line of more than 600 brick and stone products that provide nearly endless design possibilities and timeless beauty. The brickmaker’s collections feature an assortment of both traditional and modern products to unique international items sourced from around the globe that evoke beauty, elegance and creativity.

Get your design planning underway with a virtual design tool like Picture Perfect that helps you visualize projects for your home while experimenting with different building products to achieve the perfect look.

