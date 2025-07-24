Online Scheduling Now Available for Physicians Plus Urgent Care





Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is pleased to announce that patients can now schedule appointments online for Physicians Plus Urgent Care, offering a new level of convenience and control over their healthcare experience. This enhancement reflects the health system’s ongoing commitment to making care more accessible, patient-centered, and responsive to community needs.

With this new feature, individuals experiencing non-life-threatening health issues can reserve a time slot online at their convenience, reducing uncertainty and minimizing wait times upon arrival. From minor illnesses and infections to sprains and cuts, patients now have the option to plan their visit around work, school, or family responsibilities—without the wait. While walk-in visits will continue to be available, online scheduling offers greater flexibility and peace of mind, particularly during peak times.

“This is all about putting the patient first,” said Myron D. Lewis, president and chief executive officer of Blanchard Valley Health System. “Adding online scheduling to Physicians Plus Urgent Care is one more way we are improving access to quality care and enhancing convenience for our community. It’s a meaningful reflection of our mission—to care for others throughout their lifetime—and our ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of those we serve.”

Physicians Plus Urgent Care, located in Findlay, is part of the larger BVHS network and provides care for a broad range of minor injuries and illnesses. The facility is staffed by skilled medical professionals and offers extended evening and weekend hours, ensuring that timely care is available even outside of regular primary care office hours.

In the near future, BVHS will expand online scheduling to include additional services such as mammography and primary care—further enhancing access and supporting wellness across every stage of life.

“Our goal is to ensure that every patient has access to the right care, at the right time,” added Lewis. “Whether it’s urgent care today or preventive services tomorrow, BVHS is committed to delivering on our mission and promoting wellness throughout the region.”

As part of its broader digital transformation, BVHS has worked to ensure that its new scheduling platform is intuitive and widely accessible. “Technology is a strategic enabler to improve how we care for our community,” said Gulshan Mehta, chief digital and information officer at BVHS. “We designed this online scheduling capability with our community in mind. It empowers people to take control of their health by choosing when to come in, reducing uncertainty, and freeing up time to focus on what matters most. This is one of many ways we are using digital transformation to make care more accessible and life a little simpler for everyone we serve.”

To schedule an urgent care appointment online, patients can visit bvhealthsystem.org and select “Reserve Your Spot” on the Physicians Plus Urgent Care page. The process is quick and simple, allowing users to view real-time availability and confirm their appointment in just a few clicks.

For questions about services or scheduling, patients can call Physicians Plus Urgent Care directly at 419.423.3888.