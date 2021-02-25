Only the Best for Brunch

(Culinary.net) Nearly nothing is better than a perfectly planned brunch. This delicious, sweet recipe could be the cherry on top of your brunch bash.

As you see your friends and family members take their first bites, you will see their faces light up with delight as they devour this Cranberry Strata. It’s made with fluffy, baked French bread, smooth cream cheese, sweet and tangy maple syrup and, of course, dried cranberries.

This recipe is easy to make and even easier to eat. With only a handful of ingredients and just a few simple steps, this dish is one you can quickly whip up when you’re in a pinch.

Plus, the end result will have you and brunch goers asking, “Why is this so good?” It’s wholesome, rich and delicious. With two layers of bread sandwiched around layers of cranberries and cream cheese, this dish is almost certain to be a new brunch favorite.

Start by mixing eggs, maple syrup and milk together in a bowl. Then in a baking dish, add a layer of French bread and top it with chunks of cream cheese. Spread the cranberries on top.

Then layer on your second sheet of French bread. Next pour your egg mixture over top of everything, making sure the bread is absorbing the flavors. Top with a dash of cinnamon and bake.

Pull it out of the oven and serve warm. You will have a gooey, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth strata on your hands.

This dish is wonderful for brunch, however, it is versatile enough to be served as a family dessert, scrumptious breakfast or treat on a cold day.

Between the dairy, grains and sprinkle of fruit, this dish is a star for any occasion throughout the year.

For more recipe ideas for any occasion, visit Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this delicious recipe!





Cranberry Strata

8 cups French Bread (Crusty)

1 8 oz package of cream cheese

1/2 cup dried cranberries

6 eggs

2 ¼ cups milk

1/3 cup maple syrup

½ tsp ground cinnamon or nutmeg

In a greased 2-quart rectangular baking dish, arrange half of the bread pieces, about 4 cups. Cut cream cheese into 8-10 slices and arrange over the bread chunks. Sprinkle cranberries over bread chunks. Top with remaining bread pieces (4 cups). In a medium bowl beat together eggs, milk and maple syrup. Pour over bread in dish. Sprinkle with ground cinnamon or nutmeg. With back of spoon or spatula, lightly press down to saturate bread with egg mixture. Cover and chill for up to 24 hours. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake covered for 45 minutes. Uncover then bake for 20 minutes more. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Serve warm and topped with maple syrup, if desired.

SOURCE:

Culinary.net