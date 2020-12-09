Open Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act ends in just 7 days! 

According to a new Health and Human Services report, people can find even cheaper plans this year than in years past. Two out of 3 HealthCare.gov consumers can find a plan this year with a monthly premium of $10 or less. Three out of 4 can find a plan for less than $50 per month. Nine in 10 can qualify for financial help to lower monthly plan costs when they shop at http://HealthCare.gov. Plus, the number of different plans available to consumers has significantly increased. Perhaps, that’s why this year, we’ve seen people actively selecting plans at HealthCare.gov faster than ever before!

Below are 5 vital facts about how EASY it is to sign up and how important it is to sign up.



#1: Sign up by December 15th. Open Enrollment starts on November 1st, but you must take action by December 15th, no matter if you’re returning or this is your first time getting covered. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the greatest health insurance losses in American history. Demand for coverage will be significantly higher this year, so beat the rush and sign up early.

#2: Coverage could be cheaper than you think. Last year at HealthCare.gov, 9 in 10 people qualified for financial help to make their monthly premiums more affordable. 4.7 million uninsured people were eligible for a plan with a $0 monthly premium.

#3: Shop and save. If you had coverage through HealthCare.gov for 2020, you should come back to update your information and compare your options for 2021. Every year, plans and prices change; you could save money by switching to a new plan that still meets your needs.

#4: COVID-19 is raging across America and there’s no end in sight. Accidents happen, and people get sick. Health insurance protects you from the unexpected.

#5: Free help is available. If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, free help is just a quick call away. Call 1-800-318-2596, visit localhelp.healthcare.gov, or make a one-on-one appointment now.

Health care is a very personal kitchen table issue. Even when we disagree on politics, we can agree that getting health insurance to cover you amid a global pandemic is a good idea. With a shortened Open Enrollment period this year, make sure you enroll by December 15 – you can even enroll from your cell phone! – and while you’re at it, help your uncle, cousin, parents, or friends enroll too.