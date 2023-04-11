Open House at NB Masonic Lodge

North Baltimore Masonic Lodge #561, located at 165 W. High Street, will have an open house on April 22, from 2 to 4 p.m.

If you have ever been curious to see the inside of the lodge room or ask questions about the fraternity, this is your chance. Members of the lodge and other appendant bodies, including the York Rite, Knights Templar, Scottish Rite, Zenobia Shrine, and Order of Eastern Stars, will be available to answer questions about all of the opportunities the organizations offer and start you on your journey if you would like to join.