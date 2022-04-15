Open House at WCCOA

Bowling Green, OH (April 7) – In Recognition of Older Americans Month, the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) will be holding an Open House at the Wood County Senior Center (140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green) on Thursday, May 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. You are invited to experience the Wood County Committee on Aging as we share a glimpse of our programs, services, and classes. This event is open to anyone interested in learning more about what our eight senior centers offer to serve the older adults and families of Wood County.

Some of our featured services at the event will include:

Lunch & dinner services

Home delivered meals

Social services

Medical transportation

Fitness classes

Art programs

LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy

Technology loans & assistance

Volunteer opportunities

Meet and connect with staff, volunteers, class instructors and active participants to learn more and get your questions answered.

Free balance screenings will be available during the event provided by BGSU’s Physical Therapy Department. Spaces are limited.

Registration is not required for this event. If you would you like to join us for dinner, make your reservation by 2 p.m. on May 19. Dinner is served from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

We can’t wait to show you everything WCCOA has to offer!

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net