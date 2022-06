On Friday, June 24th, 2022 an Open House will be held from 2 to 4 pm to celebrate Miss Cheryl’s 35 years at North Baltimore Public Library.

If you have a memory or message you would like to share please email message or video to: nblibrary@nbpubliclibrary.org,( Subject : Cheryl )or drop a card in the mail addressed to Cheryl at 230 N. Main St., North Baltimore, Ohio 45872.