Open House Today at Backroad Madhouse Reptile Supply Co.

by Sue Miklovic

Today is Day 2 of this weekend’s Open House at 127 South Main  Street, North Baltimore. Backroad Madhouse Reptile Supply Company has been open since January 16, 2021. 

Owners Richard and Julie Stevenson were on hand when I stopped in Saturday afternoon to visit.  Two employees Angel and Justice also work at the business. Mr. Stevenson said he is happy with how things have been going since they opened their door for business.

Julie and Richard Stevenson with two of their many snakes and lizards. They have bedding, heaters, lights, kits, and accessories as well as a nice assortment of reptiles, amphibians, insects, and much more.
Julie introduces one of her special snakes.
Look at all the colors on this red eyed frog.

Richard told me he loves when he gets the opportunity to educate others, including groups and clubs, about his reptiles and other exotic pets available for sale at the business.


The Stevensons have 20 years experience with reptiles, and have been breeding for fifteen years. Not only do they have this business, they also participate in  a once-a-month Exotic  Reptile Expo in Fremont, held at Terra Community College. 

The fish they have at the store are mainly feeders. Richard also said, “We don’t have anything furry that’s not food”

The couple is passionate and enthusiastic about their new venture. Stop in and welcome them to North Baltimore.

We wish them well!

