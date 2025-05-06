The Hancock County Farmers’ Market and the West Ohio Food Bank are collaborating to introduce a new educational mobile food truck to the farmers’ market on Thursday, June 19, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. “Working with different organizations and OSU Extension offices in the 11-county service area, the West Ohio Food Bank’s educational mobile food truck will provide nutrition education, cooking demonstrations, food samples, and recipes.



The focus is on fresh produce available at farmers’ markets, said Tommie Harner, Chief Executive Officer of the West Ohio Food Bank. Farmers’ markets in Findlay, Lima, and Tiffin gladly accept the Ohio Direction Card and offer Produce Perks. Produce Perks matches with the Ohio Direction Card, up to $25 daily, to spend on fruits and vegetables.

Scott Grenerth, a volunteer organizer of the farmers’ market, stated, “Through the generous efforts of United Way of Hancock County, the Hancock County Farmers’ Market continues to offer Ohio Direction Card tokens to purchase locally grown and produced food. No cash? No problem. Market visitors can purchase debit/credit tokens that spend like cash.”

Blanchard Valley Health System is once again partnering with the farmers’ market to offer the Power of Produce program for children ages 4 to 15. Beginning in June and continuing while supplies last throughout the summer, each time a child visits the farmers’ market, they will receive $4 in tokens to spend on FRESH, locally grown vegetables, fruit, mushrooms, microgreens, and culinary herbs directly from the farmers. Look for Blanchard Valley Health System Ambassadors at the Welcome Canopy to sign up for Power of Produce or sign up online at hancockfarmersmarket.com/ popstars. OSU Extension of Hancock County will have healthy, food-based activities at the market throughout the summer season.

Opening day for the Hancock County Farmers’ Market is Thursday, May 8. The market will be open every Thursday (May through the end of October) from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Jebbett/Rowmark Festival Grounds at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts at 200 West Main Cross in Downtown Findlay. More information is available at hancockfarmersmarket.com.