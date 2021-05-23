Operation CARE to focus on safety belt enforcement

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with law enforcement throughout the country to focus on safety belt enforcement and crash reduction during the Operation CARE All-American Buckle Up. The initiative will begin on Monday, May 24 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue through Monday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m.

In addition to the All-American Buckle Up, law enforcement will encourage drivers to Click-it-or-Ticket.

The campaign is used to help law enforcement encourage drivers to buckle up in an effort to save lives and reduce crashes. In Ohio, the three year average of fatalities has increased by 22 percent. Year-to-date from 2018 through 2021, Ohio is averaging 342 traffic fatalities.

“It’s plain and simple – safety belts save lives,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “Properly wearing a safety belt increases a person’s chance of surviving a crash.”

CARE, Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, is a section within the International Chiefs of Police. CARE provides law enforcement with information, training and a forum for discussion on roadway safety issues.