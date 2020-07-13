OPINION: The shameful side effect of COVID-19:

mindless and deliberate attacks on our way of life

By Rebecca Weber, CEO of the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]

The side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may have consequences well beyond the safety measures that have confined our daily lives. The worldwide count of those who have succumbed to the coronavirus is well above the half million mark; in the U.S. alone more than 150,000 of our friends and neighbors have lost their lives to the disease.

But, the unintended consequences of social-distancing, lockdowns and the restructuring of day to day living, have helped spawn disorder by those who have taken advantage of the debilitating pandemic to use it as a means of seizing control of our government and our way of life.

Indeed, the killing of a wrong-doer instead of his peaceful arrest was brutal and was a cause for reform of police procedures that focus on rogue actors and allows the vast majority of good cops to do their jobs. And, efforts are well underway toward that kind of reform. In fact, President Trump wasted no time in issuing his Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities.

Yet, the crowds called for mayhem– the kind that, if left unchecked, is designed to achieve not reform but anarchy. The first step they propose is to defund the police. In other words, get rid of them; they get in the way of their nefarious agenda.

Imagine what life would be like without police protection in a world where evil doers need not hide their intentions because they have no fear of penalties. Defund our police and you’ll quickly find out. In fact, we don’t have to imagine it; we simply have to read all about it in our morning newspapers. Senseless rioting has gripped the nation from sea to shining sea by rioters disguised as protestors while elected officials just stand by and, in some cases, actually hamper the efforts of police to quell the insurrection.

Many of those participating in these acts of rampage may truly believe they are doing it for a just cause. They are easy prey for puppeteers who seek revolution, not reform.

Why else have peaceful protests and the chants for “justice” evolved into mindless mobs hell bent on obliterating not just statues but our nation’s history? If the cause is to seek justice for black lives, why then do they target national monuments and World War II cemeteries by spraying them with the Hammer and Sickle, the symbol of totalitarian communism? Why do they deface and seek to destroy statues of historic figures, including our most celebrated champions of black lives, Abraham Lincoln, who went to war to end slavery and the fearless abolitionist Frederick Douglass , whose monument was the first in the nation to honor a black American?

These events are chronicled in newspaper in cities from coast to coast almost on a daily basis.

But, you don’t have to read a reporter’s interpretation of events; video coverage lets you see for yourself. In one such video , a threatening mob — including a number of white rioters — surrounds a black police officer trying to indoctrinate him and ultimately dismissing him with the words, “get out of here n***.”

You have to ask yourself, “Is it a coincidence that the rioting is occurring because some of participants may be fed up by the isolation of staying safe, thereby giving the puppeteers an opportunity to use the antsy young victims of COVID confinement as cover?” After all, loneliness can have mind-numbing effects.

As commentator Tammy Bruce put it in a recent Washington Times article : “The rampage of violence and destruction of public property and American history is by design. If your goal is to tear down a society, you must first erase its identity, and to do that you wipe out its legacy and history.”

We cannot let them succeed.