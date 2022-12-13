Orion Cancer Care Merges with The Armes Family Cancer Care Center

In an effort to enhance and expand cancer care services for the region, Orion Cancer Care (OCC) will be merging with The Armes Family Cancer Care Center (AFCCC), a division of Blanchard Valley Health System. OCC is in the process of transitioning staff and patients to the AFCCC campus, located at 15990 Medical Drive South, Findlay.

“With the completion of this merge, we are combining complementary strengths with a shared commitment to provide the highest quality, most compassionate cancer care for our patients,” explained Myron Lewis, president and chief executive officer of BVHS. “We are pleased to welcome the Orion Cancer Care team to our family of professionals. Through partnerships, such as this, we remain focused on improving the life of each person we touch.”

“I chose to work with The Armes Family Cancer Care Center because I am confident in their abilities and commitment to the community,” said Sharon Cole, MD, a physician specializing in hematology and oncology at OCC. “They have a history of providing world class care close to home. This merge will ensure elite cancer care for generations of families within the region.”

Services at AFCCC include medical oncology, hematology, radiation oncology, radiation therapy, infusion therapy, surgical oncology, laboratory, pharmacy, oncology nurse navigation, cancer clinical trials, financial counseling, nutritional counseling, psychosocial support and holistic services for comfort.

“Together, we are developing a new model for how cancer care is being delivered with the convenience of the patient as our guide,” said Derek Thomas, MD, an AFCCC physician specializing in hematology and oncology. “Our experienced team is fully committed to using the latest technologies and science of tomorrow to provide care for those who need it today.”

Additionally, BVHS has a clinical collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. This provides the care team with access to the Mayo Clinic’s advanced medical knowledge, research capabilities and network of specialists. This includes leading-edge treatment recommendations, life-saving research and clinical trials and complex cancer care specialization. For more information please call, 419.423.5522.

To learn more about services at The Armes Family Cancer Care Center, please visit https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/cancer.