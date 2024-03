OSHAA: Journey to State Basketball Finals Continues

OHSAA Girls Basketball State, Boys Regional Tournament Pairings

Girls state tournament tips off Thursday morning at University of Dayton Arena

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The pairings are set for this week’s Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball state tournament at the University of Dayton Arena, in addition to this week’s OHSAA boys basketball regional tournaments.

Today, the OHSAA wrestling state finals begin at 5 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center, and the ice hockey state championship game is now underway at Nationwide Arena between Cleveland St. Ignatius and Hunting Valley University School. All wrestling matches and the ice hockey championship are streamed live on the NFHS Network.

2024 OHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings

All games at University of Dayton Arena.

Home team listed first.

Pairings shown with final Associated Press state rank.

All games available at OHSAA.tv and on OHSAA Radio Network.

Championship games televised by Spectrum News 1.

Division IV

No. 7 Loudonville (26-2) vs. No. 6 Waterford (23-3), Thursday, 11 a.m.

No. 1 Fort Loramie (26-2) vs. No. 4 Convoy Crestview (26-2), Thursday, 1 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division III

No. 6 Columbus Africentric Early College (26-2) vs. LaGrange Keystone (28-0), Thursday, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Ottawa-Glandorf (25-2) vs. No. 7 Portsmouth (22-5), Thursday, 8 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division II

No. 2 Proctorville Fairland (26-1) vs. Shaker Heights Laurel (18-10), Friday, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Copley (25-3) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (27-1), Friday, 1 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

No. 9 Olmsted Falls (24-3) vs. No. 10 Rocky River Magnificat (21-6), Friday, 6 p.m.

Springboro (23-5) vs. No. 2 Pickerington Central (25-3), Friday, 8 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

2024 OHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament Pairings

Home team listed first.

Division I southwest district championship games are Sunday, March 10.

All boys basketball regional tournament games streamed live by the NFHS Network at www.NFHSNetwork.com. Log on and search ‘Ohio’ for listings.

Division I

Region 1

Akron Archbishop Hoban (18-7) vs. Garfield Heights (24-1) at University of Akron, James A. Rhodes Arena, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Toledo Whitmer (23-2) vs. Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (17-8) at University of Toledo, John Savage Arena, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at University of Toledo, John Savage Arena, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 2

Canton GlenOak (20-6) vs. Brunswick (22-4) at Kent State University, Memorial Athletic Convocation Center, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Massillon Jackson (22-4) vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius (22-3) at Kent State University, Memorial Athletic Convocation Center, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Kent State University, Memorial Athletic Convocation Center, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 3

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (25-1) vs. Newark (22-4) at Ohio Dominican University, Alumni Hall, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Delaware Hayes (25-1) vs. Hilliard Bradley (21-5) at Ohio Dominican University, Alumni Hall, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio Dominican University, Alumni Hall, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 4

Cincinnati Sycamore (19-6) or Hamilton (15-9) vs. Centerville (16-8) or Middletown (18-7) at Xavier University, Cintas Center, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Huber Heights Wayne (17-8) or Cincinnati Elder (20-4) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (24-1) or Springboro (18-6) at Xavier University, Cintas Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Xavier University, Cintas Center, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Division I State Tournament at University of Dayton Arena

Region 2 vs. Region 3, Saturday, March 23, 5:15 p.m.

Region 4 vs. Region 1, Saturday, March 23, 8:30 p.m.

State Championship: Sunday, March 24, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Youngstown Ursuline (22-3) vs. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (18-7) at Canton Fieldhouse, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Canfield (22-4) vs. Warrensville Heights (18-6) at Canton Fieldhouse, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Fieldhouse, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 6

Toledo Central Catholic (12-14) vs. Rocky River Lutheran West (23-2) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Shelby (23-2) vs. Lima Shawnee (19-6) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Region 7

Zanesville Maysville (23-3) vs. Columbus Bishop Hartley (23-3) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Vincent Warren (22-3) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (22-4) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Region 8

Kettering Archbishop Alter (19-7) vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder (16-9) at Vandalia Butler High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Wyoming (23-3) vs. Hamilton Badin (16-10) at Vandalia Butler High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Vandalia Butler High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division II State Tournament at University of Dayton Arena

Region 8 vs. Region 5, Saturday, March 23, 10:45 a.m.

Region 6 vs. Region 7, Saturday, March 23, 2 p.m.

State Championship: Sunday, March 24, 5:15 p.m.

Division III

Region 9

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (19-5) vs. Fairview Park Fairview (19-6) at Canton Fieldhouse, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (21-5) vs. Canton Central Catholic (18-7) at Canton Fieldhouse, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Fieldhouse, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 10

Castalia Margaretta (23-3) vs. Worthington Christian (22-4) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Toledo Emmanuel Christian (22-3) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (22-3) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 11

McDermott Northwest (23-3) vs. Malvern (26-0) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Seaman North Adams (21-4) vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (21-4) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 12

Camden Preble Shawnee (22-3) vs. New Madison Tri-Village (24-2) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Trent Arena, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Mariemont (19-6) vs. Versailles (14-11) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Trent Arena, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Kettering Fairmont High School, Trent Arena, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division III State Tournament at University of Dayton Arena

Region 11 vs. Region 10, Friday, March 22, 5:15 p.m.

Region 12 vs. Region 9, Friday, March 22, 8:30 p.m.

State Championship: Sunday, March 24, 2 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13

Attica Seneca East (21-5) vs. Richmond Heights (15-9) at Canton Fieldhouse, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Dalton (16-9) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (19-6) at Canton Fieldhouse, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Fieldhouse, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 14

Pandora-Gilboa (23-2) vs. Toledo Christian (25-1) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Old Fort (21-5) vs. Lima Central Catholic (24-2) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 15

Berlin Hiland (20-6) vs. Westerville Northside Christian (20-5) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

South Webster (22-3) vs. Leesburg Fairfield (22-3) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 16

Lancaster Fisher Catholic (16-9) vs. Russia (25-1) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Trent Arena, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Jackson Center (17-9) vs. Troy Christian (24-2) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Trent Arena, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Kettering Fairmont High School, Trent Arena, Friday, 7 p.m.

Division IV State Tournament at University of Dayton Arena

Region 15 vs. Region 14, Friday, March 22, 10:45 a.m.

Region 13 vs. Region 16, Friday, March 22, 2 p.m.

State Championship: Sunday, March 24, 10:45 a.m.