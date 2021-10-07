OSHP Final Update suspect caught – trooper recovering 2021.10.07

FINDLAY – A trooper from the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 which ended with a trooper shot and injured, and the suspect at large.

On October 6 at approximately 11:05 p.m. a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Black Suburban, with Michigan registration, after a speed violation on Interstate 75 near mile post 160 in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, the driver identified as Robert Tramaine Hathorn, a struggle ensued involving the trooper’s service weapon that resulted in the trooper sustaining a gunshot wound. Hathorn then fled the scene.

The trooper was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital with initial reports of non-life threatening injuries.

The trooper’s service weapon is in the possession of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Hathorn is still at large and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Patrol is asking for assistance. If anyone has information of Hathorn’s whereabouts to please contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay Post at (419) 423-1414.

This incident remains under investigation. Troopers are being assisted on scene by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Findlay Police Department.

**UPDATE**

Trooper Josef M. Brobst of the Findlay Post has serious, yet non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects’ vehicle was recovered behind a business on County Road 140 near Township Road 89.

Description of the suspect Robert Tramaine Hathorn; black male, age 42, brown eyes, height 5’10” and weight 225.

** FINAL UPDATE**

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the suspect was captured on County Road 223 near Trenton Ave. in Findlay.

After a sighting of the suspect, a law enforcement search team converged on the location above and captured the suspect, who was positively identified.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to thank the citizens of Ohio for tips received during the search, as well as thank the United States Marshals Service, United States Secret Service, Findlay Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Police Department, Fostoria Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, United States Border Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their help in the search.

