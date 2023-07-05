OSU’s Lake Erie Campus, Stone Lab, Open for Professional Development Workshops

Workshops at Stone Laboratory, The Ohio State University’s island campus on Lake Erie, are the perfect way to add some professional development to the summer. This year’s offerings last one to three days, and some workshops offer continuing education contact hours for agency personnel.

For those looking to expand their professional know-how, Sampling and Identification of Freshwater Fish Eggs and Larvae Workshop (July 30, 2023) introduces participants to freshwater fish early life history stages, with an emphasis on fishes of the Great Lakes and a special module about early life history of Bighead, Silver, Black, and Grass Carps.

Lake Erie Island Wetland Plant Field Identification and VIBI Workshop (August 15-17, 2023) offers participants three days of identifying Lake Erie floating and submersed aquatic vascular plants; wetland plants and field instruction for conducting a Vegetation Index of Biotic Integrity.

Stone Lab hosts a variety of professional development workshops each year, including one that covers the fish sampling techniques used by the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Fish-Sampling Techniques (October 7-8, 2023) was developed with the help of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and is taught with ODNR staff to give job seekers experience with techniques needed for agency employment. Learn more about the workshop here.

A complete listing of 2023 workshops is available online at go.osu.edu/SLworkshops. Workshop registration occurs on a rolling basis, but early application is recommended to reserve a spot.

Located on the 6.5-acre Gibraltar Island in Put-in-Bay harbor, Stone Laboratory is Ohio State’s island campus on Lake Erie and the research, education and outreach facility of the Ohio Sea Grant College Program. The Ohio Sea Grant College Program is part of The Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences and NOAA Sea Grant, a network of 34 Sea Grant programs dedicated to the protection and sustainable use of marine and Great Lakes resources. For information on Ohio Sea Grant and Stone Lab, visit ohioseagrant.osu.edu.