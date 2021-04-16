Our Goal Has Been Met!

The North Baltimore Downtown Christmas Light Committee is pleased to announce the $10,0000 goal has been met! The Committee would like to thank the following donors:
Hancock Wood Electric Cooperative
National Beef
North Baltimore Friends of the Library
HPJ Industries, Inc.
North Baltimore Lions Club
Millstream Area Credit Union
HAHNCO, INC.
Briar Hill
Smith-Crates Funeral Home
D.S. Brown
North Baltimore Rotary Club
Mak & Ali’s Pizza
Poggemeyer Design Group, Inc.
The NBXpress.com
Savko & Sons
Mayor Janet Goldner
Clouse Construction
North Baltimore Historical Society
Additional Donations can still be made to the
NBACC Foundation at P.O. Box 284, North Baltimore, OH 45872.
Additional donations will be used for other decoration items.
Editor’s Note: A special thank you to Holly Emahiser Ryder for chairing this project. Your caring spirit and dedication to all things for the betterment of this community is noticed and appreciated by many!