Our Goal Has Been Met!

The North Baltimore Downtown Christmas Light Committee is pleased to announce the $10,0000 goal has been met! The Committee would like to thank the following donors:

Hancock Wood Electric Cooperative

National Beef

North Baltimore Friends of the Library

HPJ Industries, Inc.

North Baltimore Lions Club

Millstream Area Credit Union

HAHNCO, INC.

Briar Hill

Smith-Crates Funeral Home

D.S. Brown

North Baltimore Rotary Club

Mak & Ali’s Pizza

Poggemeyer Design Group, Inc.

The NBXpress.com

Savko & Sons

Mayor Janet Goldner

Clouse Construction

North Baltimore Historical Society

Additional Donations can still be made to the

NBACC Foundation at P.O. Box 284, North Baltimore, OH 45872.

Additional donations will be used for other decoration items.

Editor’s Note: A special thank you to Holly Emahiser Ryder for chairing this project. Your caring spirit and dedication to all things for the betterment of this community is noticed and appreciated by many!