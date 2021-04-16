NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
May 2019
March 2020
Our Goal Has Been Met!

The North Baltimore Downtown Christmas Light Committee is pleased to announce the $10,0000 goal has been met! The Committee would like to thank the following donors:

                            Hancock Wood Electric Cooperative

                            National Beef

                           North Baltimore Friends of the Library

                            HPJ Industries, Inc.

                            North Baltimore Lions Club

                            Millstream Area Credit Union

                            HAHNCO, INC.

                            Briar Hill

                            Smith-Crates Funeral Home

                            D.S. Brown

                            North Baltimore Rotary Club

                            Mak & Ali’s Pizza

                            Poggemeyer Design Group, Inc.

                            The NBXpress.com

                            Savko & Sons

                            Mayor Janet Goldner

                            Clouse Construction

                            North Baltimore Historical Society

            

Additional Donations can still be made to the

NBACC Foundation at P.O. Box 284, North Baltimore, OH 45872.

Additional donations will be used for other decoration items.

Editor’s Note: A special thank you to Holly Emahiser Ryder for chairing this project. Your caring spirit and dedication to all things for the betterment of this community is noticed and appreciated by many!

