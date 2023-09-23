Owens Community College Celebrates 40 Years Serving Findlay

Owens Community College was full of excitement as the community joined students, faculty and staff to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Findlay-area Campus on September 21.

The celebration flourished as hundreds of students participated in Fall Fest, an annual welcome back festival with free food, friendship and this year, a celebratory mural painting that will be hung on campus marking 40 years of education and service.

More than 60 key stakeholders attended a community celebration luncheon including Board of Trustee members Mary Beth Hammond and Rich Rowe, Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn, Director of Findlay-Hancock Economic Development Dan Sheaffer and University of Findlay President Dr. Katherine Fell.

As the celebration began, representatives for three elected officials, U.S. Representative Bob Latta, U.S. Senator JD Vance and Ohio Treasurer and Findlay native Robert Sprague, presented proclamations to Owens President Dr. Dione D. Somerville.

Dietsch Brothers Fine Chocolates, a staple in the Findlay community, created commemorative chocolate bars that were distributed at the community event.

The day was also a welcome for potential new students who explored the Findlay-area Campus at an open house. Prospective students were able to take a tour, talk with faculty and staff and apply to Owens.

Shop Owens, the college’s online retail store, also set up tables for attendees to purchase apparel in person, including the limited edition 40th anniversary T-shirt which was the biggest seller of the day. Proceeds of the 40th anniversary T-shirt sale will benefit Findlay-area Campus projects.

In 1983, Owens Community College planted its roots in downtown Findlay near the University of Findlay. In 2005, the College expanded and relocated to the northeast side of the city to its current location on Bright Road. In its 40 years, more than 5,000 students have graduated from the Findlay-area Campus.

To learn more about the Owens Community College Findlay-area Campus, visit owens.edu/findlay.