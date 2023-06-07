North Baltimore, Ohio

Owens Community College Introduces Artist in Residence

        Owens Community College Introduces The 2023 Artist in Residence: Ellen Loeffler-Kalinoski

            On Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 5:00 pm, the Walter E. Terhune Art Gallery located at Owens Community College will host the opening reception for our 2023 Artist in Residence Art Exhibition Titled “Windows to the World” which features artwork created by local photography artist, Ellen Loeffler-Kalinoski.

            Ellen Loeffler-Kalinoski’s love of art and design was fostered by her parents and the Saturday morning program at the Toledo Museum of Art. Her passion for photography also began early, and in high school she became inseparable from her camera. After college and studying abroad, she returned to the Toledo area, raising three daughters with her husband, and launching her studio, Windows to the World. This exhibit will take you on a visual journey through several destinations inspired by architecture, light and shadow. Go to windowstotheworldphoto.com to see more of Ellen’s work.

The Walter E. Terhune Art Gallery Artist in Residence Program will take place throughout the summer and invites the community to participate in Ellen’s upcoming photography classes that she will be teaching: https://www.owens.edu/workforce_cs/workandplay-results.php?s=photography The Walter E. Terhune Art Gallery is located in the Center for Fine and Performing Arts at: 7270 Binker RD, Perrysburg, Ohio.

Tuscan View by Ellen Loeffler Kalinoski
Wedding Dock by Ellen Loeffler Kalinoski

