Owens Community College Open House Monday, October 17

Owens Community College invites community members and prospective new students to the annual Open House from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, October 17. Community members and prospective new students will have the opportunity to explore academic programs, transfer options and more.

“With more than 70 programs, Owens Community College is ready to show northwest Ohio all that it has to offer at both our Toledo-area and Findlay-area campuses,” said Dave Shaffer, executive director of Owens student services. “We have a number of new programs that we are excited for the community to explore. Faculty and staff will be available to talk about all of our degree and transfer options and how Owens is the perfect college to begin building a better future.”

At Open House, prospective students will be able to complete the Admissions application, learn about tuition, financial aid and payment options as well as learn more about student life on the Toledo-area and Findlay-area campuses. “This really is an opportunity for prospective students and the community to see how Owens Community College fits into their lives now and creates a pathway for their future,” said Shaffer.

The Open House will be located in Veterans Hall 201 on the Toledo-area Campus and Education Center 111 on the Findlay-area Campus.

Campus tours are also available. More details are available at www.owens.edu/openhouse.