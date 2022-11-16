Owens Community College presents Academy Brass Quintet on 11/30/22

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 7:30 pm, the Music Business Technology students from Owens Community College present the second concert of the 2022-2023 Accent on the Arts concert series, featuring the Academy Brass Quintet.

Join us for an evening of Baroque, Classical to Jazz, Pop, Big Band and Holiday music! You can read more about the quintet here: AcademyBrassQuintet.com

Accent on the Arts is a free concert series designed, booked, promoted, and presented by Music Business Technology students. It is presented in the spacious, 526-seat, Mainstage Theatre in the Center for Fine and Performing Arts on the Owens Community College Toledo Campus. The Center for Fine and Performing Arts is located at: 7270 Binker RD, Perrysburg, Ohio.