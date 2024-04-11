Owens Community College Presents FREE Concert

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 7:30 pm, the Music Business Technology students from Owens Community College present the final concert of the 2023-2024 Accent on the Arts concert series, featuring the Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet.

The Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet “masterfully blends rhythms, sounds, and textures from across the globe.” Featuring oud, violin, electric bass, synthesizer, and world percussion, they are fueled by the spirit of jazz, world music and improvisation.

Learn more about the Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet here: DaveSharpWorldsQuartet.com

Before the concert, beginning at 6:30 in the Walter E. Terhune Art Gallery you will also enjoy “Gratitude,” a solo exhibition by Tamara Monk and “Passages,” our Juried High School Art Show. More info here: Owens.edu/fpa/cfpa/terhune/

Accent on the Arts is a free concert series designed, booked, promoted, and presented by Music Business Technology students. The concert will be in the spacious, 526-seat, Mainstage Theatre in the Center for Fine and Performing Arts on the Owens Community College Toledo Campus. The Center for Fine and Performing Arts is located at: 7270 Biniker RD, Perrysburg, Ohio.