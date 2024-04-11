North Baltimore, Ohio

April 11, 2024 7:30 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Ol’ Jenny
Fiber Locator
Sept. 2023
Size Update
Logo & Info Aug 2023
OB You’re Expecting
June 2023 Left Rail
Resize
Temporary
Sept. 2023
Logo

Owens Community College Presents FREE Concert

           On Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 7:30 pm, the Music Business Technology students from Owens Community College present the final concert of the 2023-2024 Accent on the Arts concert series, featuring the Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet.

           

The Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet “masterfully blends rhythms, sounds, and textures from across the globe.” Featuring oud, violin, electric bass, synthesizer, and world percussion, they are fueled by the spirit of jazz, world music and improvisation.

                                                                                        Learn more about the Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet here: DaveSharpWorldsQuartet.com

            Before the concert, beginning at 6:30 in the Walter E. Terhune Art Gallery you will also enjoy “Gratitude,” a solo exhibition by Tamara Monk and “Passages,” our Juried High School Art Show. More info here: Owens.edu/fpa/cfpa/terhune/

Accent on the Arts is a free concert series designed, booked, promoted, and presented by Music Business Technology students. The concert will be in the spacious, 526-seat, Mainstage Theatre in the Center for Fine and Performing Arts on the Owens Community College Toledo Campus. The Center for Fine and Performing Arts is located at: 7270 Biniker RD, Perrysburg, Ohio.

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website