October 17, 2021 3:37 am

Owens Community College presents Mustard’s Retreat

         On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:30 pm, the Music Business Technology students from Owens Community College present the second concert of the 2021-2022 Accent on the Arts series, featuring Mustard’s Retreat.

          Mustard’s Retreat has been telling stories and delighting audiences for 40 years. Join us for an evening of storytelling, original music and things to laugh about. As prescribed by the Michigan Times: “Music to cure what ails you.” You can read more about them at: MustardsRetreat.com.

          Accent on the Arts is a free concert series presented in the spacious, 526-seat, Mainstage Theatre in the Center for Fine and Performing Arts on the Owens Community College Toledo Campus. The Center for Fine and Performing Arts is located at: 7270 Binker RD, Perrysburg, Ohio.

