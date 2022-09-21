Owens Community College presents Russ Franzen, Great Lakes History in Song

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 7:30 pm, the Music Business Technology students from Owens Community College present the first concert of the 2022-2023 Accent on the Arts series, featuring Russ Franzen, Great Lakes History in Song.

Russ Franzen is an acoustic storyteller sharing original songs about lighthouses, lake boats, shipwrecks, canals, and life along the Great Lakes. You can read more about him at: RussFranzen.com.

Complimenting Mr. Franzen’s performance is a special traveling exhibit from The National Museum of the Great Lakes, featuring Great Lakes Maritime Art. The temporary exhibit in the Walter E. Terhune Gallery in the Center for Fine and Performing Arts, will be on display until October 21st.

The Gallery will be open beginning at 6:30 pm on Thursday, October 6th and Mr. Franzen is expected to stop by before his show at 7:30 pm.

Accent on the Arts is a free concert series presented in the spacious, 526-seat, Mainstage Theatre in the Center for Fine and Performing Arts on the Owens Community College Toledo Campus. The Center for Fine and Performing Arts is located at: 7270 Biniker RD, Perrysburg, Ohio.