Owens Students, Healthcare Professionals Come Together

Healthcare workers rarely get to stay in one lane when treating a patient. More than likely they will interact with colleagues from a different healthcare discipline. The Owens Community College School of Nursing and Health Professions builds Interprofessional Education (IPE) into the curriculum for all of its students.

Last week, Owens and the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities collaborated on the third annual IPE and Assistive Technology Fair at the Healthcare Education Center.

The event was free and open to the public, highlighting the use of assistive technologies for individuals with disabilities while providing interprofessional education for the students. The event has doubled in size since its start, with more than 60 vendors attending the fair.

As an occupational therapy assistant with the Wood County agency and an adjunct instructor at Owens, Sarah Heldmann said it was a perfect fit to bring both of those organizations together for this event.

“The State of Ohio looks at how we can use assistive technology to help people with developmental disabilities be more independent, where they live, where they work, where they play,” Heldmann said. “It’s important for students who are going to be entering the work-force to have an awareness of what those products are.

“In addition to learning about those products, they have an opportunity to interact with one another and with the vendors and learn today.”

In addition to caregivers and individuals with disabilities visiting the tables and learning more about the assistive technologies, Owens students from various programs made their way around to the tables as well.

Second-year Occupational Therapy Assistant student Amy Ziegenfelder was one of the students who took advantage of the attending the event.

“It’s been amazing to see all of the different disciplines interact, especially since I’m in my clinicals,” Ziegenfelder said. “I’m seeing firsthand how we all benefit from each other working together.”

Ziegenfelder, who is on track to graduate this May, said being able to learn more about the technologies available and ask questions of the content experts was beneficial for her as a future professional.

“There are some things I have a basic, general understanding of, and being able to ask questions and to learn more has been fantastic,” Ziegenfelder said. “It’s been amazing, since I’m OTA, to be able to explain to others why it’s important that there’s a ceiling lift or why we have all this assistive technology and how it’s used.”

About OWENS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Owens Community College has served Northwest Ohio since 1965 as an accredited two-year, state-assisted institution of higher education with an open-door admission policy. Through intentional, adaptive and empowering education, Owens offers more than 160 academic programs to be the first choice for students, employers and the community. As a conduit to changing lives for the better, Owens creates pathways for success. For more information, visit www.owens.edu.