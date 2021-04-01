Pack #372 Blue and Gold Ceremony 2021, submitted by Jennifer Vanlerberg



Covid can’t stop these cubs. On Sunday, March 28 th, a masked crowd gathered at North Baltimore High School to celebrate milestones for Pack #372.

The evening began with popcorn patches and giftcards. The Pack had sold their famous cub scout popcorn tins in the fall and were rewarded for their hard work. The Webelos Two Den sold the most popcorn and were presented with pizza!



Each cub will be treating their family to a pizza from our own Mac and Ali’s. They also earned gift cards. Though our Pack fell about $600 dollars short of our fundraising goal, with limited contact in our covid world, the cubs did great.



And speaking of great, please congratulate Connor Coup for earning second place for Webelos Two at the first-ever Virtual District Pine Wood Derby! Way

to go Connor!

Eric Trout, Cub Master, also presented our three young lady cubs with a token of appreciation.

Leah Trout, Vivian Ford, and Ashley Albright were given “brave” bracelets as recognition of their cub courage in joining what has traditionally been an all boy activity. Girls are permitted to join our cub scout group, and we have enjoyed what these three have added to the pack.

The Bobcat Ceremony was next. Henry Engard and Vivian Ford participated along with their Den Leader, Alex Trout. Henry was a bit reluctant about the face painting portion, but his buddy Alex filled in and lent his own face for the evening. Both cubs are now tasked to do a good deed, and it would seem like perhaps Alex already has. Thanks for being a good sport, Al



Finally, the evening concluded with the assistance of local Eagle Scout and High School Senior, Jordan Kimmel. He lent his archery ability and fired the arrows for each of the Webelos Two Cross Over kids. One by one, each cub retrieved their arrow and then “pinned” a parent that had helped them on their journey.



The Webelos Two Den consists of Levi Vanlerberg, Leah Trout,

Connor Coup, Blaze Kline, Kale McDonald, Camden McCartney, and Rhys Williams. Their Den Leader was Brian Vanlerberg.



The cubs were welcomed by the Boy Scouts of Troop #315, under

the direction of Scoutmaster Shawn Benjamin.



Individual drinks and prewrapped cookies completed our celebration. Webelos Two Cubs were gifted with a new mess kit and flashlight to begin their boy scout journey.



Thanks to all of the parents, leaders, committee members, scouts, Den Chiefs, Tammy and Eric Trout, Shawn Benjamin, and everyone that supports scouts! There is much to look forward to and fun times ahead.