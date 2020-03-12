NBX WaterShedsun
Pack #372 Blue and Gold Ceremony and Webelos Two Crossover

Submitted by Jennifer Vanlerberg

The American Legion was the location of the 2020 Blue and Gold Ceremony. This past Sunday, March 8th, scout families were treated to both a taco bar and cake buffet. Delicious, whipped, light and fluffy chocolate and vanilla cake. Melt in your mouth cake. Where was I? Oh, yes, friends and relatives gathered to celebrate both our first year scouts during the Bobcat Ceremony, as well as those Cub scouts moving on to Boy Scout Troop #315.

This year, our pack had nine new scouts eligible for the Bobcat Rank Advancement. Shawn Albright, Ashley Albright, Parker Grilliot, Jayden Huff, Ethan Maloy, Adam Mason, Leah Trout, Wendell Troutner, and Kiean Wheeler. Congrats, Cubs!

Nine new scouts eligible for the Bobcat Rank Advancement

 

We also have four boys eligible to join our local Boy Scout troop. Boden Lanham, Joseph Rose, and Liam VanVooren participated in the Webelos Two Crossover and Arrow of the Light Ceremony, with Ian Ramirez also finishing up his final year in scouts. Guest Eagle Scout and archer Levi Trout assisted with the crossover, and our cub scouts were welcomed with open arms and left handed hand shakes.

Webelos Two Crossover ceremony

 

Cubmaster Eric Trout also shared a new and exciting project with the scouts. The cubs voted to support this endeavor, and we are happy to share it with all of you, so that you can help as well! For now, keep those plastic drink caps and look for more information soon!

Blue and Gold Scout Ceremony
Blue and Gold Scout Ceremony
Older Scouts welcome the Younger Scouts to Boy Scout Troop #315

We would like to thank our Den leaders. Without volunteers, we couldn’t do what we do! Thanks to Tammy and Eric Trout, Jessica Cook, Candace Boyce, Brian Vanlerberg. Kelly Kaufman, and Stephanie Rose. Den Chiefs are also play an important role in our scouting year. Thanks to Alex Trout, Daniel Hinkle, Zachary Trout, Isaiah Boyce, and Jesse Vanlerberg for your service as well! We would like to thank Shawn Benjamin, and all of the volunteer leaders of Troop 315, as well as our Charter Rep Mike Julien. Committee Members Arica Matthes, Becky Walter, Doreen Switzer are deserving of our thanks as well. Finally, parents and family members you have our gratitude for making it to the events, participating in fund raisers and donating your time.

Next up for the Pack, District Derby!!! See your favorite local racers at Otsego on March 21st.

