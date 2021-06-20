Paddle the Pond

Enjoy a canoe paddle around the calm pond at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve in Perrysburg. This free program is held every Monday- June through August from 4:00 – 7:30 pm. All equipment, life jackets, and instruction are provided. This is a perfect opportunity to those new to paddling, or wanting to try it for the very first time. Ages 7 and up may paddle, ages 4 and up may sit in the middle of the canoe for a relaxing activity. No registration is needed for this free drop-in program. Arrive at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve on a Monday, add your name to the list (if there is a short wait), and you’ll soon be paddling around the pond having fun. Please call ahead for special needs accommodations.

The W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is located at 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH, 43551.

While at the preserve, feel free to visit the nature center’s educational classroom, library, and lookout on nature area. Build a fort, or practice balance in the nature playscape in the woodlot. Walk the ADA trails around the preserve for an added experience during your visit.

Make the most of summer with park district programs. Visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897 for more information. Wood County Park District properties are open from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.