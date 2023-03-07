Paige Lineay Jacobs entered Heaven on March 6, 2023. Paige was born on January 21, 1992 in Findlay, Ohio to Dan and Amanda (Bushey) Jacobs.

Paige graduated from Van Buren High School in 2014. She loved riding the bus with her favorite bus drivers and going to school with her teachers and friends. Even though Paige was afflicted with Rett Syndrome, it did not stop her from living a life full of happiness and joy. Being with her family and friends is what she lived for each and every day. She enjoyed watching her brother Jameson and sister Cassadie while attending their baseball, football, basketball and softball games. She was baptized at the North Baltimore Church of Christ and attended church there.

With her bright blue eyes and ready smile, Paige could light up the room in a minute and if you were one of her favorites, she might reward you with a wink. Paige was known by many and loved by all. For a number of years, Dan and Amanda organized an annual Rett Syndrome 5K Run/Walk to raise awareness and funds for a cure for Rett Syndrome. Paige loved her involvement with the walk and the opportunity to meet other Rett girls and hear their stories.

Paige was always ready for a party, family cookouts, floating in a pool listening to Jimmy Buffett, dances and family vacations at Hilton Head Island and Nags Head. She enjoyed playing Miracle League baseball with her friends and was cheered by all who watched her walk the bases. Swimming with the dolphins in Key Largo, FL was a highlight of her life. She also enjoyed watching her number one show Barney, holding babies every chance she got, and riding her favorite horse, Zeke. In the summer, she loved rides on her golf cart while visiting family members along the way.

Our hearts are broken with Paige’s passing but know that she is in God’s arms and is now able to dance, walk, talk and run through the streets of gold. It gives us peace knowing she was greeted in Heaven by special grandparents who went before her, Jim Jacobs, Betty Lou Dean, Lois Huber, Rachael Bushey, Phillip and Theresa Missler and Osa Jacobs.

Paige leaves behind to cherish her memory, many loved ones; Mother and father, Dan and Amanda Jacobs, brother, Jameson Jacobs (fiancée Jessica Kiefer), sister, Cassadie Jacobs, grandparents, Vi Jacobs, David and Jaimye Bushey and great-grandfather, James Dean. Paige is survived by uncles Greg (Jacci) Jacobs, Jason (Diana) Bushey and Parker Bushey (fiancée Adriana Downs). Special cousins include Lily and Allie Bushey, Mara (Justin) Wise, Travis, Caden and Zach Jacobs. As well as Paige’s best friend Liz Sopher and faithful dog, Ollie.

The family wants to thank special family, friends and caregivers for their support and love throughout her precious life. Paige was a true angel on earth and we are so thankful and blessed to have been chosen as her family.

Visitation will be held from 2 pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Funeral services will be held at SMITH-CRATES on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Bill Cook officiating. Burial will be at New Maplewood Cemetery in North Baltimore.

Memorials may be made to the Rett Syndrome Foundation at 4500 Cooper Road, Suite 204, Cincinnati, OH 45242 or online at rettsyndrome.org. Online condolences can be shared at smithcrates.com.