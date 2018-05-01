North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

Pamela L. Vance, 66, Bairdstown, passed away in Blanchard Valley Hospice on Thursday morning, February 20, 2020.

She was born March 29, 1953 to Robert M. and Ada V. (Nungester) Bauman. She married Calvin F. Vance on April 4, 1969 and he survives.

Pamela is also survived by a daughter, Robin (Melvin) Finch, Bairdstown, 4 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, four sisters Della Hopkins, Fostoria, Sharon Harmon and Peg Bauman, both of North Baltimore, Sherry Huff, Florida. And several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 infant sons, Cevin and Christopher, a daughter Christina and two brothers Melvin and Ronald Bauman.

Her body was donated to the UTMC for research. There will be no visitation or services at this time.