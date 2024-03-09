Park District Hiring for Seasonal Positions

The Wood County Park District is hiring this spring for a few different seasonal positions. Work in the great outdoors and help us accomplish great things. We value public service, hard work, recreation, conservation, and education. If your values align with ours, please apply for one of our positions by submitting an application found on our website at wcparks.org. Get a foot in the door at the Park District, earn summer money, and be a part of something bigger than ourselves.

Positions with the Program Department, the Stewardship Department, and the Carter Historic Farm are available. Learn more at wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897. Apply at wcparks.org/employment.