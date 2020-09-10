Party in the Park Meeting TONIGHT!

NBX WaterShedsun
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL
COMMUNITY WORKSHOP MEETING
Thursday, September 10, 2020

6:15 PM

The Bridge Church – Fellowship Hall
123 E. Broadway Street

AGENDA

I. Welcome and opening remarks
II. “Party in the Park” event – scheduled for October 10, 2020
III. Adjournment
__________________________

 

Please come – IN PERSON Tonight, Thurs., Sept. 10 2020 at 6:15 pm.

The meeting will be about the Oct. 10th, 2020 Party in the Park.

The meeting is at the Bridge Chuch Fellowship Hall on the SW corner of 123 East Broadway and North Tarr. St.

This is a community event: we hope to have the concession trailers and a 50s type band to provide music and such.

All who have ideas, or would like to volunteer please come to this meeting!

 

