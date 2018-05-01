Patricia A. Brewer, 78, of Jerry City passed away at 3:13 p.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. She was born on December 8, 1942, in Detroit, MI to the late Albert and Vera (Grauss) Laffoley. She married James L. Brewer on February 2, 1961, and he preceded her in death on January 1, 2021.



Patricia is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Mark) Dulaney of Rudolph; grandsons: Chad (Terrilynn) Brewer and Brad Dingledine: great-grandchildren: Makayla Dingledine, Kiana Dingledine, Lilianna Brewer, Amber (Derek) Overbee, Mark Dulaney Jr., Lacy Dulaney, Lydia Overbee, Mavis Overbee; Naelynn Lee and Oliver Brewer.



She was also preceded in death by sons: James and David Brewer; and a brother, Dennis Laffoley.



Patricia was a homemaker.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 1 hour (12-1 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.